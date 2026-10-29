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English NewsCities‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: SC On Firecracker Restrictions During Diwali

‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: SC On Firecracker Restrictions During Diwali

The Supreme Court opposes a blanket firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, favours a balanced order and suggests celebrities like Virat Kohli for awareness.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court has said it is not in favour of a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, indicating that it will pass a balanced order that considers both pollution concerns and people’s festive spirit. The court stressed that authorities must act against those selling firecrackers in violation of prescribed rules. It also suggested involving prominent personalities such as cricketer Virat Kohli to spread awareness about responsible firecracker use. 

Festive Spirit

The court said it did not want to dampen people’s enthusiasm during festivals, observing that the younger generation was already aware of the concerns surrounding firecrackers.

However, it questioned the effectiveness of repeatedly issuing orders on the issue every year, noting that compliance remained a significant challenge.

The court observed that its directions were often violated more than they were followed, adding that the matter had become almost academic because of the recurring nature of the proceedings. It also indicated that imposing a ban alone did not appear to offer a lasting solution.

Also Read: US Trade Deal To Protect Farmers’ Interests, India To Retain Strong Advantage: Goyal

Pollution Concerns

The court expressed concern over Delhi-NCR’s pollution levels and stressed the need for measures at a higher administrative level to address the problem effectively.

During the hearing, the Delhi government told the court that it was serious about controlling pollution and outlined several proposed measures. These include restricting the entry of older vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, changing government office timings and deploying smog guns.

Health Risks

The amicus curiae appointed to assist the court highlighted the health risks associated with firecracker emissions, particularly the release of particulate matter.

The court was informed that fine particles, including PM2.5, can enter the lungs and pass into the bloodstream, potentially affecting other organs and causing serious health problems.

The amicus curiae also clarified that so-called green firecrackers are not entirely pollution-free. Although they produce lower emissions than conventional firecrackers, they still contribute to air pollution and affect air quality.

Also Read: Cyclone Arnab: 9 Trains Cancelled, 14 Diverted On Howrah–Chennai Route After Bahuda River Crosses Danger Mark

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Delhi Pollution SUpreme COurt Diwali 2026
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