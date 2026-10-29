Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka minister found no issues with state's voter revision.

This contradicts Congress's national opposition to voter roll revisions.

BJP criticised Congress for its contradictory stand and ECI criticism.

Congress minister Satish Jarkiholi has triggered a political exchange over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after saying there were no major issues with the exercise in Karnataka, where names were removed from voter lists because people had died or moved away. His remarks come as the Congress-led opposition prepares to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, alleging irregularities in the voter revision process. Jarkiholi said the Congress’s objections were directed at the exercise in other states.

The BJP seized on the statement to accuse the Congress of contradicting its own position on SIR and questioned the party’s criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Satish Jarkiholi Says No SIR Issues In Karnataka

Jarkiholi said the removal of names in Karnataka involved people who had died or relocated, arguing that the exercise had not raised the same concerns in the state as those flagged by the Congress elsewhere. The statement has put the spotlight on the opposition’s position ahead of its planned protest in the national capital. The Congress and its allies have raised concerns over the electoral roll revision process in other states and alleged irregularities.

The November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan is expected to be part of the opposition’s campaign against what it describes as problems with SIR.

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BJP Accuses Congress Of Contradicting Its Stand

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Congress over Jarkiholi’s remarks, claiming the minister had backed the revision process.

Bhandari said Congress leaders were increasingly exposing Rahul Gandhi’s position on SIR, arguing that opposing the exercise amounted to opposing a democratic process.

The BJP has maintained that electoral roll verification is necessary to ensure the accuracy of voter lists, while the opposition has questioned the manner in which the revision is being conducted in certain states.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Questions Rahul Gandhi

Former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also targeted the Congress over the Karnataka minister’s statement in a post on X. Pradhan said the SIR exercise in Karnataka had exposed what he described as contradictions within the opposition. He praised the Election Commission for undertaking systematic verification of electoral rolls despite criticism from opposition parties.

He also pointed to the involvement of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Karnataka’s verification exercise.

Pradhan claimed that the final electoral roll recorded a reduction of approximately one crore voters compared with the previous list, questioning the Congress’s criticism of the process.

"Rahul Gandhi, will you now accuse your own government's machinery of irregularities or will you accept that the revision of the voter list is a legitimate process to protect democracy?" he wrote.