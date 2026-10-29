Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renault Duster hybrid boasts 29 kmpl, superior to turbo's 18.

Turbo petrol is significantly cheaper, offering ADAS features.

Hybrid provides smoother driving; turbo suits budget-conscious buyers.

The Renault Duster hybrid has been launched, and we have driven it. So, does it make more sense than the turbo petrol version? That is what we will answer here.

The Duster hybrid is not available in many trims, but it comes in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top-end version.

The Duster hybrid also gets a more complex powertrain, comprising a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery pack. It produces 160 bhp and has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.

How does the DCT turbo petrol compete with that? The Duster DCT turbo gets a 1.3-litre engine that develops 163 bhp and offers more power and torque than the hybrid. However, its fuel efficiency is lower, at 18.45 kmpl.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Efficiency

In real-world driving conditions, the Duster hybrid is more fuel-efficient than the DCT turbo petrol and offers a longer range on a full tank.





The driving experience, however, is different. While the turbo petrol is quick, the hybrid offers a more relaxed experience, with the ability to drive on electric power alone in stop-and-go traffic, along with a smoother drive.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Design And Features

There are other differences as well. The Duster hybrid gets some cosmetic changes that are not available on the turbo petrol version, including illuminated Duster badging and a new brown interior.

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The turbo petrol Duster, meanwhile, offers more features than the hybrid, including a 360-degree camera and ADAS, which are not available on the hybrid.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Price

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol Duster is considerably more affordable, with prices ranging from Rs 12.9 lakh to Rs 16.9 lakh. The hybrid is more expensive, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and reaching Rs 19.99 lakh.

Verdict: Which Renault Duster Should You Buy?

In terms of the driving experience, the Duster hybrid is better, thanks to its smooth and quiet hybrid powertrain and excellent fuel efficiency. However, the turbo petrol can make more sense if you drive less and are on a tighter budget.

Overall, the Duster hybrid is the best Duster, though.

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