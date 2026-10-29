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English NewsAutoRenault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?

The Duster hybrid is not available in many trims, but it comes in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top-end version.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renault Duster hybrid boasts 29 kmpl, superior to turbo's 18.
  • Turbo petrol is significantly cheaper, offering ADAS features.
  • Hybrid provides smoother driving; turbo suits budget-conscious buyers.

The Renault Duster hybrid has been launched, and we have driven it. So, does it make more sense than the turbo petrol version? That is what we will answer here.

The Duster hybrid is not available in many trims, but it comes in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top-end version.

The Duster hybrid also gets a more complex powertrain, comprising a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery pack. It produces 160 bhp and has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.

How does the DCT turbo petrol compete with that? The Duster DCT turbo gets a 1.3-litre engine that develops 163 bhp and offers more power and torque than the hybrid. However, its fuel efficiency is lower, at 18.45 kmpl.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Efficiency

In real-world driving conditions, the Duster hybrid is more fuel-efficient than the DCT turbo petrol and offers a longer range on a full tank.


Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?

The driving experience, however, is different. While the turbo petrol is quick, the hybrid offers a more relaxed experience, with the ability to drive on electric power alone in stop-and-go traffic, along with a smoother drive.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Design And Features

There are other differences as well. The Duster hybrid gets some cosmetic changes that are not available on the turbo petrol version, including illuminated Duster badging and a new brown interior.

ALSO READ: No Challans Up To 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari’s Big Remark On Speeding Fines

The turbo petrol Duster, meanwhile, offers more features than the hybrid, including a 360-degree camera and ADAS, which are not available on the hybrid.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Price

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol Duster is considerably more affordable, with prices ranging from Rs 12.9 lakh to Rs 16.9 lakh. The hybrid is more expensive, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and reaching Rs 19.99 lakh.

Verdict: Which Renault Duster Should You Buy?

In terms of the driving experience, the Duster hybrid is better, thanks to its smooth and quiet hybrid powertrain and excellent fuel efficiency. However, the turbo petrol can make more sense if you drive less and are on a tighter budget.

Overall, the Duster hybrid is the best Duster, though.

ALSO READ: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift, Flex-Fuel E100 Version: What To Expect

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the fuel efficiency of the Duster hybrid compare to the turbo petrol version?

The Duster hybrid claims 29 kmpl, significantly higher than the turbo petrol's 18.45 kmpl. In real-world driving, the hybrid is more fuel-efficient and offers a longer range.

What is the price difference between the Renault Duster hybrid and the turbo petrol models?

The Duster hybrid is more expensive, ranging from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. The turbo petrol is more affordable, priced from Rs 12.9 lakh to Rs 16.9 lakh.

What distinguishes the hybrid and turbo petrol Duster models in features and driving?

The Duster hybrid provides a smoother, more relaxed drive and unique cosmetic changes. The turbo petrol is quicker, offering a 360-degree camera and ADAS, which the hybrid lacks.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Duster Hybrid Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Which One Should You Buy?
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