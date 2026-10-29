Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli PM Netanyahu alleged foreign interference, calling elections stolen.

Ministers Smotrich, Ben Gvir demanded Shin Bet investigate Arab parties.

Elections Committee Chair officially requested Shin Bet probe funding allegations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the alleged foreign interference in the country's elections as an "earthquake", calling on Zionist parties to reject any alliance with Arab parties. In a message issued by his Likud party, Netanyahu alleged that foreign entities had interfered in the elections and bribed voters in favour of Arab parties, describing the claims as an attack on democracy. "The Ra'amgate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel!" the message said.

It also cited Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg's statements about the alleged involvement of foreign entities, claiming the interference was intended to facilitate a foreign takeover of the Knesset, the Islamisation of Israel and the overthrow of right-wing rule.

הודעת הליכוד: פרשת רע״מגייט היא רעידת אדמה. גנבו את הבחירות בישראל! הדברים של השופט סולברג על מעורבות של גורמים זרים שהתערבו ושיחדו מצביעים לטובת המפלגות הערביות הם טלטלה חסרת תקדים. מדובר בפיגוע בדמוקרטיה שמטרתו להוביל להשתלטות זרה על הכנסת, לאיסלאמיזציה של ישראל, ולהפלת שלטון הימין כדי להוביל לנסיגה ותבוסת צה״ל בכל הזירות - ובראשן איראן. אחרי שהתברר שגורמים זרים ניסו להשתלט על הכנסת ברור שאסור לאף מפלגה ציונית לשתף פעולה עם רע״מ והמשותפת, להחליף את יו״ר הכנסת באמצעות קולות שנקנו במזומן, ולהקים ממשלה מסוכנת לישראל. אנו דורשים לפעול מייד ובכל האמצעים הקיימים בידי השב״כ והמשטרה כדי לחקור את הפשעים הללו. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 29, 2026

The message further alleged that such developments could lead to the withdrawal and defeat of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) across multiple fronts, particularly in Iran.

"After it was revealed that foreign entities tried to take over the Knesset, it is clear that no Zionist party should cooperate with Ra'am and the Joint List, replace the Knesset Speaker through votes bought for cash, and form a government that is dangerous to Israel," the Likud message said.

It also called for an immediate investigation by the Shin Bet and the police, urging them to use all available means to probe the alleged offences.

Smotrich, Ben Gvir Demand Action Against Arab Party Leaders

Following the committee's decision, Israeli Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich called for the heads of Arab parties to be interrogated.

"The suspicion of election interference with foreign Islamist money is a litmus test for the State of Israel. The heads of the Arab parties must be interrogated by the Shin Bet today. The State of Israel will not be sold to radical Islam with terrorist money," Smotrich said.

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir echoed the demand, calling for the arrest of Arab party leaders and alleging that Qatari money was involved in the affair.

"The Shin Bet must order, already this morning, the arrest of the heads of the Arab parties suspected of involvement in Qatari money, and of all other suspects in the affair, including figures in the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots, insofar as there is a legal basis for their arrest," Ben Gvir said.

Elections Committee Chair Seeks Shin Bet Probe

The calls for action followed a request by Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg to Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday's election.

In a letter to Zini, Sohlberg said he had received information about suspected improper influence on the electoral process through funding allegedly provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests.

"Serious suspicions have been brought to my attention regarding improper influence on the elections — exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests. While I cannot attest to the substance of these suspicions, it is my view that — given they involve foreign entities — there is an obligation to investigate them thoroughly," Sohlberg wrote, according to Israeli media.

He asked the Shin Bet to investigate the allegations and gather evidence that could either substantiate or refute them.

"In light of this, I instruct you to do everything in your power to investigate these suspicions, utilizing the authority of the Shin Bet to uncover evidence that either substantiates or refutes them. Only in this way can we ensure public trust in the electoral process and the integrity of the democratic procedure," he added.

Sohlberg has asked the Shin Bet to submit its findings within a week.

Oppn Warns Against Delaying New Knesset's Inauguration

Opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot, meanwhile, cautioned against using the investigation to delay the inauguration of the new Knesset.

"The State of Israel must guard the purity of the elections with utmost vigilance against any attempt at interference, spin, and bias, and thoroughly investigate every complaint. On the other hand, it is forbidden to allow political actors to exploit the situation and influence the timing of the inauguration of the 26th Knesset," Eisenkot said.

Government Formation Hangs In The Balance

The investigation into alleged foreign funding linked to Arab parties could complicate the possibility of those parties joining hands with the Eisenkot-led bloc to form a government.

With the allegations now under investigation, the process of government formation faces further uncertainty. Whoever President Isaac Herzog invites to form the next government is likely to face a challenging task in securing the necessary political support.