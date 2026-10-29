JSW Motors Readying Its Next SUV, Combat, To Target Fortuner But With A Hybrid Heart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Motors unveils brand, first premium plug-in hybrid SUV.

Combat SUV boasts powerful engine, advanced tech, and rugged styling.

Offering 1,000km range, Combat debuts December 4, priced competitively.

JSW Motors is nearing the unveiling of its brand logo as well as its first car for India. The first car for India would be the Jetour T2, which would be updated for India and would most likely be called the Combat, with the SUV positioned as a premium product. JSW Motors will take a top-down approach with its cars, and the first launch would be a premium-segment car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain rather than a diesel or petrol engine.





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JSW Combat To Get Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The JSW Combat will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain for India and will feature a boxy yet tough look. The Jetour T2 is already a popular car worldwide, while the India-spec version of the Combat could be adapted for India but will retain its tough styling. The car will have distinctive headlamps and boxy proportions, while the interiors would be technology-laden, with a large touchscreen and all the features.

JSW Combat To Offer Over 1,000 Km Range

The car will have a larger battery pack and a turbo-petrol engine producing upwards of 300 bhp, with a range of more than 1,000 km on a full tank. It will also have a sufficient electric-only range of 90 km, which means you can drive it in pure electric mode in the city, even in stop-and-go traffic.

JSW Combat Pricing And Launch Details

The pricing would be competitive and in the ballpark of the Fortuner, which means it could start at under Rs 40 lakh, while the top-end versions would be around Rs 50 lakh. This would be similar to the Fortuner, but the Combat will have more features than the Fortuner.

The car would be unveiled in India on December 4, when the brand and other cars could also make their debut, while this would be the brand's first launch.

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