India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoJSW Motors Readying Its Next SUV, Combat, To Target Fortuner But With A Hybrid Heart

JSW Motors Readying Its Next SUV, Combat, To Target Fortuner But With A Hybrid Heart

The Jetour T2 is already a popular car worldwide, while the India-spec version of the Combat could be adapted for India but will retain its tough styling.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW Motors unveils brand, first premium plug-in hybrid SUV.
  • Combat SUV boasts powerful engine, advanced tech, and rugged styling.
  • Offering 1,000km range, Combat debuts December 4, priced competitively.

JSW Motors is nearing the unveiling of its brand logo as well as its first car for India. The first car for India would be the Jetour T2, which would be updated for India and would most likely be called the Combat, with the SUV positioned as a premium product. JSW Motors will take a top-down approach with its cars, and the first launch would be a premium-segment car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain rather than a diesel or petrol engine.


JSW Motors Readying Its Next SUV, Combat, To Target Fortuner But With A Hybrid Heart

ALSO READ: Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?

JSW Combat To Get Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The JSW Combat will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain for India and will feature a boxy yet tough look. The Jetour T2 is already a popular car worldwide, while the India-spec version of the Combat could be adapted for India but will retain its tough styling. The car will have distinctive headlamps and boxy proportions, while the interiors would be technology-laden, with a large touchscreen and all the features.

JSW Combat To Offer Over 1,000 Km Range

The car will have a larger battery pack and a turbo-petrol engine producing upwards of 300 bhp, with a range of more than 1,000 km on a full tank. It will also have a sufficient electric-only range of 90 km, which means you can drive it in pure electric mode in the city, even in stop-and-go traffic.

JSW Combat Pricing And Launch Details

The pricing would be competitive and in the ballpark of the Fortuner, which means it could start at under Rs 40 lakh, while the top-end versions would be around Rs 50 lakh. This would be similar to the Fortuner, but the Combat will have more features than the Fortuner.

The car would be unveiled in India on December 4, when the brand and other cars could also make their debut, while this would be the brand's first launch.

ALSO READ: No Challans Up To 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari’s Big Remark On Speeding Fines

Frequently Asked Questions

What will be JSW Motors' first car for the Indian market?

JSW Motors' first car for India will be the Jetour T2, which will likely be rebranded as the JSW Combat. It will be positioned as a premium SUV.

What type of powertrain will the JSW Combat feature?

The JSW Combat will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will not have a diesel or petrol engine option.

What is the expected range of the JSW Combat?

The JSW Combat is expected to offer a total range of over 1,000 km on a full tank. It will also provide an electric-only range of 90 km.

When will the JSW Combat be unveiled in India?

The JSW Combat, along with the brand, is expected to be unveiled in India on December 4th. This will mark the brand's first launch.

What is the expected price range for the JSW Combat?

The JSW Combat's pricing is expected to be competitive, starting under Rs 40 lakh for base models and going up to around Rs 50 lakh for top-end versions. This is comparable to the Fortuner.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fortuner Combat Hybrid JSW Motors JSW Motors Readying Its Next SUV Combat To Target Fortuner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Turbo Petrol: Which One Should You Buy?
Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift, Flex-Fuel E100 Version: What To Expect
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift, Flex-Fuel E100 Version: What To Expect
Auto
No Challans Up To 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari’s Big Remark On Speeding Fines
Driving At 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari Says These Speeding Notices Should Not Be Issued
Auto
Renault Duster Hybrid e-Tech 160 Review: Performance, Mileage, Price, And More
Renault Duster Hybrid e-Tech 160 Review: Is It Worth The Hype?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget