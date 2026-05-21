Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nissan Tekton compact SUV returns, revealing Patrol-inspired design.

Tekton features turbo petrol engines, possibly a strong hybrid later.

Expected 7-seater option, 360 camera, panoramic sunroof included.

Nissan will unveil the new Tekton SUV on 9th July and it will be its return to the compact SUV segment after the Terrano. The Tekton was partially revealed earlier and it showcased its Nissan Patrol like design details. The Patrol is a massive luxury SUV which is Nissan's most famous product and the Tekton is inspired by that.

Design, Engine and Features

There will be enough styling differences between the Duster and the Tekton too with each having their own individual identity. The engine options would be turbo petrol only with the Magnite 1.0 turbo petrol being standard with a manual gearbox plus a 1.3l turbo petrol with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

There is no confirmation on the strong hybrid as yet but we can expect to see it later being offered on the Tekton. The Tekton would also be expected to have a 7 seater version too along with a 360 degree camera plus a panoramic sunroof.





Nissan’s India Plans

The launch of the Tekton would be expected to take place later. The Tekton enters into a crowded segment with numerous rivals including Renaults Duster itself.

For Nissan, after the Gravite, the Tekton signals its commitment for India and there are more new products in the pipeline as well. The carmaker launched the Gravite recently which was its sub 4m MPV and the Tekton is its next launch while later it will be joined by the 7 seater version.

More details would be revealed closer to the unveil date of the Nissan Tekton.