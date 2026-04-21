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HomeAutoHyundai Venue Knight Edition: Is It Worth Buying?

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Is It Worth Buying?

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition gets all-black styling, new matte shades and updated interiors, with a slight price hike, enhancing appeal in the compact SUV segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Hyundai Venue Knight edition features cosmetic blacked-out enhancements.
  • Knight edition includes matte logo, red calipers, and blacked-out accents.
  • New Venue also adds Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte colors.

The new Venue Knight edition has been revealed and just like the other Hyundai Knight editions, the change has been cosmetic but does spruce up the looks of the new Venue. The all black look especially adds to the appeal of the new Venue within the Knight edition. Available with the  HX5, HX6T, HX8 and HX10 variants, the Venue Knight edition has a blacked out look, red brake calipers and Knight detailing. For example it has a Matte painted Hyundai logo both at the front and back plus black slid plates/roof rails, black ORVMs, black 16inch alloys, black grille and all black interiors with Brass accents with all new black upholstery.

Elsewhere, Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte colours have been added to the new Venue too. The Venue Knight comes in the 1.2 NA petrol manual spec, a 1.0 turbo petrol DCT and manual plus a 1.5l diesel with manual and automatic. Prices start at Rs 9.7 lakh which is only Rs 15,000 more while throughout the range, the price increase is also nominal.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition gets blacked-out styling and updated interiors, boosting appeal in the compact SUV segment.
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition gets blacked-out styling and updated interiors, boosting appeal in the compact SUV segment.

While being purely cosmetic, the Knight edition looks better with the all black look and the new interior colour as black typically suits SUVs more. The Venue is the second best selling Hyundai after the Creta while with the new generation model, sales have been steadily increasing with hovering around 10-11,000 a month while the car being one of the most popular sub compact SUVs around in this segment.  

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About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Car Launch Compact Suv Hyundai Venue Auto News Knight Edition
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