Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launch Soon With Near 1,000 km Range

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imported ZR-V will rival Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tayron.

Honda car India is back and with new launches with the ZR-V now coming to India. This is the first time that the ZR-V nameplate is coming to India and would be positioned above the discontinued CR-V. The talking point would be a hybrid powertrain with a near 1000km range per full tank. The ZR-V will come to India via the CBU route and would be a rival to the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and other premium 5 seater SUVs.

It is around 4.5m plus in length and has unique styling with an aggressive front end styling. It will be feature packed with ventilated seats, dual zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof plus a powered tailgate and more. The hybrid powertrain would be the main talking point as it is something not offered on other such 5 seater premium SUVs. The ZR-V is sold outside in many global markets and is a popular model while in India it will be positioned as a premium SUV being an import.

Honda ZR-V showcases sleek design, premium cabin and hybrid tech ahead of India launch in CBU form.

The ZR-V is Honda's premium push and will be the start of new models coming from the Japanese carmaker as it plans to bring in a new wave of models. The ZR-V won't be a volume model as instead it will be a halo model and will probably be launched in limited numbers.