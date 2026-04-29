The Honda City facelift will receive minor exterior design changes including new bumpers, headlamps, alloys, and tail-lamps. Interior features will be enhanced with a 360-degree camera, powered driver's seat, digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen.
Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon
Honda is set to update the City with a facelift, adding more features and premium touches while retaining its engines and overall design, as it looks to stay competitive.
- Honda City facelift gets updated bumpers, lights, and alloys.
- Interior upgrades include 360 camera, digital cluster, larger touchscreen.
- Current engine options remain, including hybrid, with manual/CVT.
Honda is bringing an updated version of its City midsize sedan in India. The City facelift will be a small update and not a big change but will bring new features to the table.
We expect the Honda City facelift to get a new bumper design, headlamps, alloys and tail-lamps while the dimensions will remain the same.
Features and Powertrain Details
The talking point would be the more premium interiors where more features would be added including a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat, a full digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with more features. Space and comfort will remain the same since this is a facelift.
The City facelift will also retain its current lineup of engines including a 1.5l petrol with manual and CVT options plus a hybrid powertrain which is automatic.
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Competition and Market Position
This will be a much needed push for the City brand in India as it faces competition from the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, new Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. The City in its current generation form has been under competition from SUVs which are more popular plus the rising demand for the Virtus and the Slavia.
The new City with more features aims to bring back some of the appeal to this midsize sedan in India.
Pricing and Variants
We expect prices to increase for the new City facelift although it would not be too much owing to the changes. The variants of the new City facelift would also be changed, we think with more features being given to the lower variants.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What updates can be expected in the Honda City facelift in India?
Will the Honda City facelift have a different engine or powertrain?
No, the Honda City facelift will retain its current engine options. This includes a 1.5-liter petrol engine with manual and CVT transmission, and a hybrid powertrain that is automatic.
How will the Honda City facelift compete with other sedans?
The facelift aims to boost the City's appeal against competitors like the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. It also addresses the growing popularity of SUVs.
What is expected regarding the pricing and variants of the new Honda City facelift?
Prices are anticipated to increase slightly due to the added features. There might also be changes in variants, with more features possibly being added to lower trims.