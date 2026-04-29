Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda City facelift gets updated bumpers, lights, and alloys.

Interior upgrades include 360 camera, digital cluster, larger touchscreen.

Current engine options remain, including hybrid, with manual/CVT.

Honda is bringing an updated version of its City midsize sedan in India. The City facelift will be a small update and not a big change but will bring new features to the table.

We expect the Honda City facelift to get a new bumper design, headlamps, alloys and tail-lamps while the dimensions will remain the same.

Features and Powertrain Details

The talking point would be the more premium interiors where more features would be added including a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat, a full digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with more features. Space and comfort will remain the same since this is a facelift.

The City facelift will also retain its current lineup of engines including a 1.5l petrol with manual and CVT options plus a hybrid powertrain which is automatic.





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Competition and Market Position

This will be a much needed push for the City brand in India as it faces competition from the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, new Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. The City in its current generation form has been under competition from SUVs which are more popular plus the rising demand for the Virtus and the Slavia.

The new City with more features aims to bring back some of the appeal to this midsize sedan in India.

Pricing and Variants

We expect prices to increase for the new City facelift although it would not be too much owing to the changes. The variants of the new City facelift would also be changed, we think with more features being given to the lower variants.

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