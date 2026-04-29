Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHonda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon

Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon

Honda is set to update the City with a facelift, adding more features and premium touches while retaining its engines and overall design, as it looks to stay competitive.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda City facelift gets updated bumpers, lights, and alloys.
  • Interior upgrades include 360 camera, digital cluster, larger touchscreen.
  • Current engine options remain, including hybrid, with manual/CVT.

Honda is bringing an updated version of its City midsize sedan in India. The City facelift will be a small update and not a big change but will bring new features to the table.

We expect the Honda City facelift to get a new bumper design, headlamps, alloys and tail-lamps while the dimensions will remain the same.

Features and Powertrain Details

The talking point would be the more premium interiors where more features would be added including a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat, a full digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with more features. Space and comfort will remain the same since this is a facelift.

The City facelift will also retain its current lineup of engines including a 1.5l petrol with manual and CVT options plus a hybrid powertrain which is automatic.


Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon

Also Read : Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Competition and Market Position

This will be a much needed push for the City brand in India as it faces competition from the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, new Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. The City in its current generation form has been under competition from SUVs which are more popular plus the rising demand for the Virtus and the Slavia.

The new City with more features aims to bring back some of the appeal to this midsize sedan in India.

Pricing and Variants

We expect prices to increase for the new City facelift although it would not be too much owing to the changes. The variants of the new City facelift would also be changed, we think with more features being given to the lower variants.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What updates can be expected in the Honda City facelift in India?

The Honda City facelift will receive minor exterior design changes including new bumpers, headlamps, alloys, and tail-lamps. Interior features will be enhanced with a 360-degree camera, powered driver's seat, digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen.

Will the Honda City facelift have a different engine or powertrain?

No, the Honda City facelift will retain its current engine options. This includes a 1.5-liter petrol engine with manual and CVT transmission, and a hybrid powertrain that is automatic.

How will the Honda City facelift compete with other sedans?

The facelift aims to boost the City's appeal against competitors like the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. It also addresses the growing popularity of SUVs.

What is expected regarding the pricing and variants of the new Honda City facelift?

Prices are anticipated to increase slightly due to the added features. There might also be changes in variants, with more features possibly being added to lower trims.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda City Honda Honda City Facelift
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?
Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?
Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features
Auto
Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launch Soon With Near 1,000 km Range
Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Launch Soon With Near 1,000 km Range
Auto
Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds
Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget