Tata Sierra EV Range Would Be More Than Rivals?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sierra EV launching May 2026 with dual-motor AWD.

Sierra EV to offer single (55kWh) and dual (65kWh) battery options.

Expected 600km+ claimed range, real-world 400-450km figures.

Design updates include a blanked-off front grille.

Tata.ev is ready to launch its next product which is the Sierra EV in May 2026. The Sierra EV will come with single as well as dual motor configurations similar to the Harrier EV but with lower sized battery packs. The Sierra EV single motor will come with a 55kwh most probably while the higher spec dual motor version will come with a 65kwh battery pack.

The dual motor version would be the most powerful Tata Sierra EV with more power than the ICE version as well. The dual motor version will also bring in AWD capability which is not seen on other EVs at this price at all. The other talking point is the range which is expected to be higher than other EVs too with a larger battery pack giving less range anxiety.

We expect the Sierra EV range to be around 600km plus which is a bold figure considering the range of other EVs are lesser save for the Mahindra BE6 or XEV 9e. The real world range of the Sierra EV is expected to also mirror the Harrier EV but the lesser weight could actually mean better numbers. Expect a 400-450km range in the real world for the Sierra EV.



The Sierra EV will come with design changes over the ICE version too and some interior differences. The biggest differences would be the front with a blanked off look. More details would be revealed closer to the launch date which is next month.