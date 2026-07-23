Hyundai Hints At Biggest India Product Push Yet; Bayon SUV, New Creta And EVs Teased

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai teased 30 new vehicles by 2030 in India.

Upcoming Bayon SUV, next-gen Creta lead new launches.

Company expands EVs, hybrids to strengthen India market.

Hyundai Motor India has offered a sneak peek at its upcoming range of vehicles through a new promotional video celebrating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 30-year association with the brand.

The video, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg, briefly showcases a line-up of covered vehicles, hinting at the company's aggressive product strategy for the Indian market.

The teaser comes as Hyundai prepares one of its biggest product offensives in the country, with nearly 30 launches planned by 2030 across internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) segments.

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Bayon SUV, Next-Generation Creta Among Key Launches

As part of its upcoming portfolio, Hyundai is expected to introduce around seven to eight new models in the near term.

Among the most anticipated launches is the Hyundai Bayon, an SUV expected to be positioned between the Venue and the Creta, giving the company a stronger presence in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The line-up is also expected to include the next-generation Hyundai Creta, which remains the brand's best-selling model in India and is likely to receive significant technology upgrades.

More EVs and Hybrid Models Planned

Hyundai is also expected to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with several new models developed specifically for the Indian market.

The company's future range is expected to include a mix of EVs, hybrids and conventional ICE vehicles as it broadens its offerings across multiple price segments.

The next-generation Creta is also expected to receive a hybrid powertrain, further strengthening Hyundai's electrification strategy.

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Hyundai Prepares for Intensifying Competition

The expanded product pipeline comes as competition in the Indian passenger vehicle market continues to intensify, particularly from rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra.

By introducing new SUVs, electric vehicles and hybrid models, Hyundai aims to reinforce its position in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets.

With nearly 30 product launches planned by the end of the decade, the company is gearing up for what is expected to be its most extensive product rollout in India to date.