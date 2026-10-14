The Hyundai Bayon will be slotted between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai's SUV range in India. This applies to both its size and pricing within the lineup.
Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines
Styling wise, the Bayon has a completely different look from the other other two with futuristic looks. The Bayon in size is bigger than the Venue and at 4m plus is closer to Creta but smaller.
- Hyundai Bayon SUV launches soon, slotted between Venue, Creta.
- Bayon presents unique styling, large 12.3-inch interior screens.
- Bayon uses Creta's 1.5 NA engine; no diesel/turbo options.
Hyundai will launch the new Bayon in India and it will be a new SUV slotted between the Venue and the Creta. However there are considerable differences between these SUVs as will discuss below.
The Bayon in size is bigger than the Venue and at 4m plus is closer to Creta but smaller than that a bit. Styling wise though the Bayon has a completely different look from the other other two with futuristic looks.
Hyundai Bayon Interior And Features
Meanwhile the Bayon on the inside shares more with the Venue with the latest infotainment system and the latest electronics which means it has the larger set of 12.3 inch screens including a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen.
It also has a new steering wheel design with a Morse code like on the Venue unlike the Creta. The features list of the Bayon could include panoramic sunroof, powered seats, electric handbrake etc Most of these features are seen with the other two cars while the Bayon is expected to be well equipped like any new Hyundai.
Hyundai Bayon Engine And Gearbox Options
Powertrain is where it is interesting as the Bayon unlike the Venue or Creta does not get a diesel engine or a turbo petrol as instead it will get the NA 1.5 unit from the Creta with an iVT or a CVT automatic and a manual gearbox.
Hyundai Bayon Launch Date And Expected Positioning
Pricing wise as well the Bayon would be slotted between the Creta and the Venue which means it will be added to the SUV range of Hyundai.
Hyundai will launch the new Bayon on the 26th of this month and will be basically taking the gap between the Venue and the Creta.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the new Hyundai Bayon be positioned in Hyundai's SUV lineup in India?
When is the Hyundai Bayon expected to launch?
Hyundai is set to launch the new Bayon on the 26th of this month. It is designed to fill the existing gap between the Venue and the Creta in their SUV offerings.
What engine options will be available for the Hyundai Bayon?
The Bayon will come with the NA 1.5 unit, shared with the Creta. It offers an iVT or CVT automatic, along with a manual gearbox option. Notably, it will not have a diesel or turbo petrol engine.
What are some key interior features of the Hyundai Bayon?
The Bayon will feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen, similar to the Venue. It also includes a new steering wheel design and may offer a panoramic sunroof and powered seats.
How does the Bayon's size compare to the Venue and Creta?
The Bayon is larger than the Venue, measuring over 4 meters. However, it is slightly smaller than the Creta, effectively slotting between these two models.