Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Bayon SUV launches soon, slotted between Venue, Creta.

Bayon presents unique styling, large 12.3-inch interior screens.

Bayon uses Creta's 1.5 NA engine; no diesel/turbo options.

Hyundai will launch the new Bayon in India and it will be a new SUV slotted between the Venue and the Creta. However there are considerable differences between these SUVs as will discuss below.

The Bayon in size is bigger than the Venue and at 4m plus is closer to Creta but smaller than that a bit. Styling wise though the Bayon has a completely different look from the other other two with futuristic looks.

Hyundai Bayon Interior And Features

Meanwhile the Bayon on the inside shares more with the Venue with the latest infotainment system and the latest electronics which means it has the larger set of 12.3 inch screens including a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen.

It also has a new steering wheel design with a Morse code like on the Venue unlike the Creta. The features list of the Bayon could include panoramic sunroof, powered seats, electric handbrake etc Most of these features are seen with the other two cars while the Bayon is expected to be well equipped like any new Hyundai.





Hyundai Bayon Engine And Gearbox Options

Powertrain is where it is interesting as the Bayon unlike the Venue or Creta does not get a diesel engine or a turbo petrol as instead it will get the NA 1.5 unit from the Creta with an iVT or a CVT automatic and a manual gearbox.

Hyundai Bayon Launch Date And Expected Positioning

Pricing wise as well the Bayon would be slotted between the Creta and the Venue which means it will be added to the SUV range of Hyundai.

Hyundai will launch the new Bayon on the 26th of this month and will be basically taking the gap between the Venue and the Creta.