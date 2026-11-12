Next-Gen Hyundai Creta To Get 17-Inch Laptop-Sized Screen With New Pleos Infotainment System

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Redesigned steering wheel; India launch expected in late 2027.

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to receive a major technology upgrade, with a massive 17-inch touchscreen potentially becoming one of its biggest highlights. The upcoming SUV could feature Hyundai's new Pleos infotainment system, marking a significant shift towards a software-defined vehicle experience.

The new setup is expected to replace the connected display arrangement seen in the current-generation Creta with a large central infotainment screen and a separate, slim digital instrument display positioned ahead of the driver.

The next-generation Creta could make its India debut in the second half of 2027, following the launch of Hyundai's India-specific electric vehicle.

Hyundai Creta To Get 17-Inch Pleos Infotainment Screen

The highlight of the new interior is expected to be the 17-inch touchscreen powered by Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment software. The system features a large central display with multiple menus, split-screen functionality, an app interface and a dedicated bottom navigation bar.

The setup could also introduce an app store, allowing occupants to download third-party applications and expand the system's functionality.

Hyundai's new software platform is designed to offer greater customisation, with users able to organise shortcuts and access frequently used functions. Online map updates and real-time information are also expected to be part of the package.

Slim Digital Driver Display And Physical Controls

Unlike the current Creta's connected screen arrangement, the next-generation model is expected to feature a separate, slimmer digital display ahead of the steering wheel.

The instrument screen will focus on presenting essential driving information within the driver's line of sight, while most infotainment functions will be handled through the larger central touchscreen.

Despite the move towards a touchscreen-heavy interface, Hyundai is expected to retain physical controls for important functions.

An AI-powered voice assistant is another feature expected to be integrated into the system, allowing occupants to operate various functions through voice commands.

New Steering Wheel Design Inspired By Venue And Bayon

The cabin could also receive a redesigned steering wheel, drawing inspiration from the latest Hyundai Venue and Bayon.

One of the distinctive design elements is expected to be the Hyundai logo represented through Morse code markings on the steering wheel, a design detail that has featured in the carmaker's newer models.

Together with the Pleos infotainment platform, the updated steering wheel and digital displays could give the next-generation Creta a substantially different cabin experience.





Next-Gen Creta India Launch Expected In 2027

Hyundai is expected to introduce the next-generation Creta in India later in 2027, potentially after launching its India-developed electric car.

The upcoming year is likely to be significant for the South Korean carmaker, with several new products and technology updates planned for the Indian market.