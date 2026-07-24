Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda ZR-V begins new premium product import strategy.

Hybrid powertrain delivers sporty drive, 22.7 kmpl efficiency.

Stylish design, quality interior, but lacks some expected features.

Honda is changing gears and products like the ZR-V reflect that with a clear focus on bringing back premium products after it discontinued the Civic and CR-V years back.

The ZR-V is the first of the wave of new products and is an import while more such launches will take place. To be sold in limited numbers, the ZR-V would be priced at a premium but a few laps at the BIC track proved that it's an interesting car.

Hybrid Powertrain and Driving Experience

The ZR-V is quite popular for Honda overseas and here for India, has a 181 bhp 2.0 hybrid powertrain which includes a petrol engine as well as two electric motors. There is a dedicated EV mode which means you start silently while the engine seamlessly kicks in.

The driving experience is sporty with metal paddles which seem to be from a supercar along with a low slung driving position. The engine is smooth and it's fairly powerful but in a linear way while pushing hard makes it slightly noisy. The eCVT is fairly quick when not pushed hard and the best way to drive it is with a relaxed demeanor.





The steering though beautifully weighs up and the ZR-V does not feel big behind the wheel too with very good handling plus balance. It does not feel big or too heavy.

Efficiency remains a strong point as the ZR-V will deliver 22.7 kmpl which is astonishing and real world you will get 16-18 kmpl for sure.





Design, Cabin and Features

The ZR-V is also one of the best looking Honda cars with a Maserati like face plus the crossover like stance. It is more compact than rivals but has presence.

The interiors have an all black look but the build quality plus finish is actually better than many other premium SUVs. That said, the touchscreen is too small and basic while it lacks features like ventilated seats or even surprisingly a sunroof.





Space too is less than other rivals at its expected price point but it's actually ample enough while the boot comes with thoughtful touches including a button which closes the boot without you having to press it again once you have collected your luggage.

Verdict

Being an import, the ZR-V would be priced higher than some other SUVs and isn't the best equipped too. But the looks, quality and the driving experience plus the efficiency means the small number of cars that Honda is bringing won't be a problem for them to sell.





What we like: looks, quality, efficiency, handling

What we don't: lacks features and space, would be too expensive being an import