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English NewsAutoHonda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

The Honda ZR-V hybrid SUV offers premium styling, a 181 bhp hybrid powertrain and a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda ZR-V begins new premium product import strategy.
  • Hybrid powertrain delivers sporty drive, 22.7 kmpl efficiency.
  • Stylish design, quality interior, but lacks some expected features.

Honda is changing gears and products like the ZR-V reflect that with a clear focus on bringing back premium products after it discontinued the Civic and CR-V years back.

The ZR-V is the first of the wave of new products and is an import while more such launches will take place. To be sold in limited numbers, the ZR-V would be priced at a premium but a few laps at the BIC track proved that it's an interesting car.

Hybrid Powertrain and Driving Experience

The ZR-V is quite popular for Honda overseas and here for India, has a 181 bhp 2.0 hybrid powertrain which includes a petrol engine as well as two electric motors. There is a dedicated EV mode which means you start silently while the engine seamlessly kicks in.

The driving experience is sporty with metal paddles which seem to be from a supercar along with a low slung driving position. The engine is smooth and it's fairly powerful but in a linear way while pushing hard makes it slightly noisy. The eCVT is fairly quick when not pushed hard and the best way to drive it is with a relaxed demeanor.


Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

The steering though beautifully weighs up and the ZR-V does not feel big behind the wheel too with very good handling plus balance. It does not feel big or too heavy.

Efficiency remains a strong point as the ZR-V will deliver 22.7 kmpl which is astonishing and real world you will get 16-18 kmpl for sure.


Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

Design, Cabin and Features

The ZR-V is also one of the best looking Honda cars with a Maserati like face plus the crossover like stance. It is more compact than rivals but has presence.

The interiors have an all black look but the build quality plus finish is actually better than many other premium SUVs. That said, the touchscreen is too small and basic while it lacks features like ventilated seats or even surprisingly a sunroof.


Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

Space too is less than other rivals at its expected price point but it's actually ample enough while the boot comes with thoughtful touches including a button which closes the boot without you having to press it again once you have collected your luggage.

Verdict

Being an import, the ZR-V would be priced higher than some other SUVs and isn't the best equipped too. But the looks, quality and the driving experience plus the efficiency means the small number of cars that Honda is bringing won't be a problem for them to sell.


Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: Premium Hybrid SUV With Impressive Fuel Efficiency

What we like: looks, quality, efficiency, handling

What we don't: lacks features and space, would be too expensive being an import

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the ZR-V for Honda's product strategy?

The ZR-V is the first of Honda's new wave of premium products, reflecting a clear focus on bringing back higher-end offerings. It is an import and will be sold in limited numbers.

What kind of powertrain does the Honda ZR-V have and what is its fuel efficiency?

The ZR-V uses a 181 bhp 2.0 hybrid powertrain, combining a petrol engine with two electric motors. It boasts an astonishing claimed efficiency of 22.7 kmpl, with real-world figures around 16-18 kmpl.

How is the driving experience of the ZR-V described?

The driving experience is sporty, featuring metal paddles and a low-slung driving position. It offers good handling and balance, feeling agile and not too heavy behind the wheel.

What are some of the drawbacks or missing features in the ZR-V?

Being an import, the ZR-V will be priced higher and lacks certain features found in rivals, such as ventilated seats or a sunroof. Its touchscreen is also noted as being small and basic.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda Hybrid SUV Honda ZR-V First Drive Review Honda ZR-V Fuel Efficiency
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