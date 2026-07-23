New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating Ahead Of Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Updated Maruti Brezza earned 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

Scored 30.41 adult and 43 child occupant protection.

Expected with new turbo-petrol engine, tech, and design.

Strengthens Brezza's position in competitive sub-four-metre SUV market.

Maruti Suzuki's updated Brezza has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) crash tests ahead of its official launch on Friday.

The compact SUV scored 30.41 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 43 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection, earning the highest overall safety rating under the Indian crash-test programme.

The strong performance comes ahead of the model's market debut, where the Brezza is expected to receive new engine options, feature upgrades and minor styling revisions.

Top Scores in Adult and Child Occupant Protection

The new Brezza achieved 30.41/32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 43/49 in Child Occupant Protection during BNCAP testing.

The five-star rating adds to Maruti Suzuki's push towards improving vehicle safety, with the updated SUV expected to offer six airbags as standard, along with additional safety features.

The latest rating also places the Brezza among the growing list of five-star-rated sub-four-metre SUVs available in the Indian market.

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Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

The updated Brezza is expected to be launched with a new turbo-petrol engine while continuing with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is also likely to introduce a CNG variant featuring an underbody-mounted cylinder layout, a configuration designed to maximise usable boot space.

For the first time, the turbo-petrol version is expected to be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, offering buyers an additional transmission option.

Design and Feature Updates

While the overall design is expected to remain familiar, the updated Brezza will receive subtle cosmetic changes, including a revised front fascia and a redesigned grille.

Inside the cabin, the SUV is expected to feature an updated infotainment system along with additional convenience and technology features.

The refreshed Brezza will continue to compete in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment, where safety, technology and performance have become key differentiators.

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Important Model for Maruti Suzuki

The Brezza remains one of Maruti Suzuki's most important models in India and plays a key role in the company's SUV portfolio.

The addition of a turbo-petrol engine is expected to broaden the SUV's appeal, particularly among buyers looking for stronger performance without moving to a larger vehicle.

Combined with its newly earned five-star BNCAP safety rating and feature enhancements, the updated Brezza is set to strengthen its position in one of India's most competitive passenger vehicle segments.