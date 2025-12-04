Gerry McGovern Leaves JLR: Why His Exit Marks The End Of A Design Era For Jaguar Land Rover

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoGerry McGovern Leaves JLR: Why His Exit Marks The End Of A Design Era For Jaguar Land Rover

Gerry McGovern has been with Jaguar Land Rover for 21 years and has been responsible for some of the greatest hits including the new Range Rover, Defender and some of the other popular models.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
The reboot of the Jaguar brand caught everyone's attention with the radical campaign as well as the concept car ruffling feathers within the loyal Jaguar fan base. Now after the new Jaguar Land Rover CEO PB Balaji taking over, the design chief responsible for this concept has abruptly exited the company.

Gerry McGovern has been with Jaguar Land Rover for 21 years and has been responsible for some of the greatest hits including the new Range Rover, Defender and some of the other popular models. However, his radical take on what Jaguar should be met with mixed reactions with a furore being caused.

Reports now indicate that he may have been fired with the controversial Jaguar being probably the main reason. Jaguar has been a big talking point and the controversial campaign plus the concept alienated the fanbase for the brand while taking a bold view.


Mixed Reactions and Brand Backlash

The design is forward thinking and with falling sales it was needed but the reaction has been very strong which probably has been one of the reasons for the exit. That said, Gerry McGovern has been instrumental in one of the biggest success stories including the new Defender which has been a global hit while the equally popular new Range Rover laid a new foundation of what design should be with a minimalist approach.

He has also penned the Velar and the popular Evoque which laid the foundation for the success of the Land Rover brand.

Future Direction Uncertain

It remains to be seen who will now spearhead the design direction for Jaguar Land Rover along with the future of the near ready nee Jaguar electric car.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
