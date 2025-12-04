Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

In this article, we will tell you five things that you need to know about the new e Vitara and what its highlights are, as this is an important car for Maruti Suzuki.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maruti Suzuki will launch its first EV by January 2026, but a lot has been revealed about this new EV. This is a born electric EV and is the first one from Maruti Suzuki. In this article, we will tell you five things that you need to know about the new e Vitara and what its highlights are, as this is an important car for Maruti Suzuki.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Dimensions and Platform

The e Vitara has a length of 4,275mm, a width of 1,800mm wide and a height of 1,640mm. Its wheelbase is 2700mm. It is based on the Heartect-e architecture, which means it is born electric and not based on an ICE Car.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Powertrain, Range and Features

The e Vitara comes with two battery options, 49kWh and 61kWh. Both use LFP (Lithium Iron-phosphate) ‘blade’ cells with 143 bhp and 173bhp respectively from both the battery packs. It has a single motor and is FWD.

The range for the e Vitara is 543 km for the larger 61kwh battery pack, and that is more than some of its rivals.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

The e Vitara comes with features such as a floating 10.25-inch screen, a 10.1-inch instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, reclining rear seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjust for the driver seat, Level 2 ADAS, and 7 airbags.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Charging Ecosystem and Support

The e Vitara is also backed by a robust ecosystem, including over 2000 charging stations in 1000-plus cities, while also working with an additional 13 charging point operators as well. Maruti Suzuki promises that it will have over 1 lakh charging points by 2030 while it claims to have a charger every 5-10 kms with the e For Me app.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

It also has over 1500 workshops, which are EV-ready as well, along with doorstep service. Interestingly, there is an assured buyback and BAAS or battery as a subscription model too.


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki E Vitara E Vitara
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget