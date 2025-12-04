Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Five Big Highlights Before Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maruti Suzuki will launch its first EV by January 2026, but a lot has been revealed about this new EV. This is a born electric EV and is the first one from Maruti Suzuki. In this article, we will tell you five things that you need to know about the new e Vitara and what its highlights are, as this is an important car for Maruti Suzuki.





Dimensions and Platform

The e Vitara has a length of 4,275mm, a width of 1,800mm wide and a height of 1,640mm. Its wheelbase is 2700mm. It is based on the Heartect-e architecture, which means it is born electric and not based on an ICE Car.





Powertrain, Range and Features

The e Vitara comes with two battery options, 49kWh and 61kWh. Both use LFP (Lithium Iron-phosphate) ‘blade’ cells with 143 bhp and 173bhp respectively from both the battery packs. It has a single motor and is FWD.

The range for the e Vitara is 543 km for the larger 61kwh battery pack, and that is more than some of its rivals.





The e Vitara comes with features such as a floating 10.25-inch screen, a 10.1-inch instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, reclining rear seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjust for the driver seat, Level 2 ADAS, and 7 airbags.





Charging Ecosystem and Support

The e Vitara is also backed by a robust ecosystem, including over 2000 charging stations in 1000-plus cities, while also working with an additional 13 charging point operators as well. Maruti Suzuki promises that it will have over 1 lakh charging points by 2030 while it claims to have a charger every 5-10 kms with the e For Me app.





It also has over 1500 workshops, which are EV-ready as well, along with doorstep service. Interestingly, there is an assured buyback and BAAS or battery as a subscription model too.



