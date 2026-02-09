Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A group of Congress women Members of Parliament has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, rejecting allegations that their protest posed any threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, the MPs claimed the Prime Minister’s absence during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address was “an act of fear” rather than a security concern. The MPs described the Speaker’s remarks against women Opposition members as “false, baseless and defamatory” and accused the government of curbing the Opposition’s parliamentary rights.

Women MPs Defend Protest Actions

The letter, led by Congress MP S Jothimani and signed by several women parliamentarians, asserted that their protests were peaceful and within democratic norms. The row follows unprecedented disruptions in the Lok Sabha last week, during which Prime Minister Modi did not deliver his scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks debate. It marked the first such instance in 22 years that a Prime Minister could not respond to the debate in the Lower House. The Motion of Thanks was later passed by voice vote amid repeated adjournments.

Speaker Cites Security Intelligence Warning

Speaker Om Birla had earlier said he received “reliable information” that some Congress MPs might attempt to reach the Prime Minister’s seat and cause “unexpected incidents” when Modi was scheduled to speak. He also criticised Opposition conduct and said he had advised the Prime Minister not to attend the House at that time. Congress leaders strongly contested the claim. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Prime Minister of “hiding behind the Speaker” and avoiding debate, while Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister “took refuge in lies” because he was afraid of facing the truth.

Opposition Flags Bias, Speech Denial

In their letter, the women MPs also raised concerns about the Speaker’s office allegedly facing pressure from the ruling party and stressed that the Chair must remain impartial. They further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly denied an opportunity to speak during the debate, calling the move “unprecedented and indefensible”. The letter also referred to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs earlier in the week and criticised what it called selective action by the government.

Selective Action Row Deepens Tensions

The MPs objected to allowing a BJP MP to make objectionable remarks about former Prime Ministers while penalising Opposition members. Opposition protests have also focused on demands that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak about former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir and related issues concerning India–China relations. The Speaker had disallowed references to a media article on the book citing House rules, a decision backed by senior ministers.