Audi SQ8 Launched By Ravi Shastri In India As He Remembers His Iconic 100 Sedan

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Ravi Shastri had won an Audi 100 in 1985 at the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia, while the car and the victory have been iconic, with people remembering it even today. The former coach and cricket commentator recalls how the moment is still fresh in the minds of the people while remembering the famous win at the launch event of the latest Audi in India, the SQ8.

The new SQ8 has been launched at Rs 1.78 crore and slots between the Q8 plus the RSQ8.

Powertrain, Performance And Design Details

The SQ8 has a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, while having the same powertrain as the RSQ8 but with being detuned. The power figure is still quite high at 507hp and 770 N · m. The car has Quattro AWD, of course, and a standard 8-speed automatic.

In terms of performance numbers, the SQ8 does 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds while going onto a top speed of 250 km/h. The SQ8 features 21-inch alloys, while 22-inch ones can be specced as well.

The low-slung appearance, plus the design, is very much Q8-like, while the aggression is between the RSQ8 and the standard Q8. The rear also has quad exhausts.

Interior Features And Practicality

Inside, the SQ8 gets features like a four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, 8 airbags, powered seats with memory, three screens, including one for the climate control, S badging and more.

The SQ8 is also as practical as the standard Q8, with ample rear seat space. The SQ8 aims to expand Audi's range in India in terms of its performance offerings.