Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experiences relief from heatwave with cloudy skies and rain.

Temperatures dropped after days above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Weather system from Pakistan and Rajasthan driving the change.

Delhi Weather News: After days of relentless heat, Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky and light showers on Wednesday, offering much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave.

Strong winds accompanied by rain brought a noticeable shift in weather conditions across the national capital, where temperatures had consistently hovered above the 40-degree Celsius mark in recent days.

The slight cooling trend had already begun on Tuesday, when the maximum temperature dipped to 39.2 degrees Celsius. Just a day earlier, on Monday, the city recorded its second-hottest day of April, with the mercury soaring to 42.3 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: Weather turns pleasant in Delhi after days of scorching heat, with strong winds and light showers this morning. pic.twitter.com/HEiCopokYT — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms along with gusty winds for Wednesday and issued a ‘yellow’ alert, signalling the possibility of weather-related disruptions.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain showers bring a pleasant change in Delhi's weather, which has been grappling with intense heat wave conditions for the past days. Visuals from Kushak Road. pic.twitter.com/HU2JLsm2to — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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Weather System from Northwest Driving Change

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation spanning central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana is influencing the current weather pattern and gradually moving towards northeast India.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said parts of Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall, with the system expected to reach Delhi and remain active until April 30.

As it advances from Rajasthan, the system may also trigger dust storms along with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, conditions typically associated with the pre-monsoon season, he added.