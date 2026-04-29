Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting thunderstorms and strong winds. The shift in weather is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over parts of Pakistan and northwest India, moving towards the northeast.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi experiences relief from heatwave with cloudy skies and rain.
  • Temperatures dropped after days above 40 degrees Celsius.
  • IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds.
  • Weather system from Pakistan and Rajasthan driving the change.

Delhi Weather News: After days of relentless heat, Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky and light showers on Wednesday, offering much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave.

Strong winds accompanied by rain brought a noticeable shift in weather conditions across the national capital, where temperatures had consistently hovered above the 40-degree Celsius mark in recent days.

The slight cooling trend had already begun on Tuesday, when the maximum temperature dipped to 39.2 degrees Celsius. Just a day earlier, on Monday, the city recorded its second-hottest day of April, with the mercury soaring to 42.3 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | ‘SP, Congress Stalled Women’s Reservation’: PM Modi Vows To Push Bill Forward

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms along with gusty winds for Wednesday and issued a ‘yellow’ alert, signalling the possibility of weather-related disruptions.

ALSO READ | Shillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case

Weather System from Northwest Driving Change

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation spanning central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana is influencing the current weather pattern and gradually moving towards northeast India.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said parts of Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall, with the system expected to reach Delhi and remain active until April 30.

As it advances from Rajasthan, the system may also trigger dust storms along with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, conditions typically associated with the pre-monsoon season, he added. 

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather change did Delhi experience recently?

Delhi experienced a pleasant change with cloudy skies, light showers, and strong winds, offering respite from the heatwave.

What was the temperature in Delhi before the recent rainfall?

Temperatures in Delhi had consistently been above 40 degrees Celsius, with a high of 42.3 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

What weather alert has the IMD issued?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert, forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds.

What weather system is causing these changes in Delhi?

A cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and northwest India is influencing the weather pattern, moving towards northeast India.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Heatwave Delhi Weather News DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Cities
‘We Lost To The Power Of Money’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To Sonam’s Bail
‘We Lost To The Power Of Money’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To Sonam’s Bail
Cities
Shillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case
Shillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case
Cities
‘Where’s The Mosque? Are You Hindu?’: Guard Recounts Chilling Mira Road Stabbing
‘Where’s The Mosque? Are You Hindu?’: Guard Recounts Chilling Mira Road Stabbing
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget