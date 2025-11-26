Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Sierra Variants Explained: Which Trim Offers The Best Value For Money?

Not all engine options are available on all variants. The 1.5 NA petrol manual comes in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+ and Accomplished.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tata Motors has revealed the full details regarding its Sierra and we also got to know the variants on offer along with the features. While exact pricing for all variants are not our, here is whats available on each variant.

Engines

Not all engine options are available on all variants. The 1.5 NA petrol manual comes in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+ and Accomplished. The DCA automatic 1.5 NA comes in fewer trims too including Pure, Pure+, Adventure.
 
The 1.5l turbo petrol AT meanwhile comes in Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

The 1.5l diesel manual is the only engine option available in all trims while the 1.5l diesel AT comes in Pure, Pure+, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Features 

The Smart+ comes with features such as 6 airbags, electric parking brake, LED DRLs, BiLED projector headlamps, digital cockpit, rear window sunshade, push button start stop, central locking, all wheel disc brakes, tilt and telescopic steering, rear ac vents, flush door handles and more.

The Pure adds a bigger infotainment touchscreen, 8 speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, drive modes, TPMS, cruise control, electric ORVMs, paddle shifters, voice commands, monostable shifter etc.
 
The Pure+ adds a panoramic sunroof, dual zone AC, rear USB C chargers, 17inch alloys, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, hidden rear wiper, rear defogger.
 
Adventure trim adds a 360 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, bigger digital instrument cluster, front LED fog light with cornering, front parking sensors, leatherette wrapped wheel and gear shifter.

The Adventure+ trim has super glide suspension with FDD, 31.24cm infotainment touchscreen, 26cm digital cockpit, 3 terrain modes, mood lighting for dashboard, cooled glovebox, thigh support extender, boss mode, rear seat with 2 stage recline, rear armrest with cupholders, 60:40 split seats, 18inch alloys, three rear headrest, front seatback pocket, 2 front USB 65w charging 
 
Move to the Accomplished trim and you add Adas Level 2, HUD, Dolby Atmos, 12 JBL speakers, soundbar, central speaker and subwoofer, harman audio box, ventilated seat with 6way power driver seat, wireless charging, full mood lighting, 19inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, express cooling and leatherette interior.
 

Lastly, the fully loaded Accomplished+ trim adds 22 ADAS features, triple screens, BiLED booster headlamps, rear fog lamps, welcome and goodbye animation, auto dimming IRVM, arcade suite, in-built navigation, Amazon Alexa, driver profiles, air purifier, driver seat memory, welcome function, progressive side indicator.
 
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
