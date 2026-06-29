Delhi EV Policy: Best Electric Cars Below Rs 30 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New EV policy incentivizes electric car purchases in Delhi.

Multiple EV models provide strong range and advanced features.

Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XEV 9S lead segment.

With Delhi's new EV Policy set to come into force, electric cars priced below Rs 30 lakh are likely to attract the most attention. The policy's incentives make this an ideal time for buyers to switch to electric mobility. Here are some of the best EVs in this price bracket.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is one of the most affordable electric SUVs on sale. Its larger battery pack delivers a claimed range of up to 468 km, making it ideal for city commuting while also being practical for occasional highway trips. Compact dimensions, a well-equipped cabin and competitive pricing make it a strong alternative to petrol and diesel SUVs. Price starts at Rs 9.6 lakh.





MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV stands out for its spacious cabin, premium feel and family-friendly practicality. It offers a claimed range of 332 km, while buyers can also opt for a larger battery pack for greater range. The large touchscreen adds to the modern appeal, although many functions are integrated into it. Price starts at Rs 14.9 lakh.

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, combines familiar styling with a premium interior and strong performance. Backed by the company's extensive service network, it offers reassurance for first-time EV buyers and is expected to be a popular choice in the segment. Price starts at Rs 15.9 lakh.





Hyundai Creta EV

Building on the popularity of the Creta, the electric version delivers quicker performance, a comfortable ride and a spacious cabin. With a claimed range of up to 473 km and a sportier design, it blends practicality with performance, making it a compelling premium EV. Price starts at Rs 18 lakh.





Mahindra XEV 9S

The Mahindra XEV 9S has emerged as one of the country's best-selling electric SUVs. Built on the INGLO platform, it offers a claimed range of up to 679 km with the top-spec battery pack, while more affordable battery options keep it within budget. Its feature-rich interior and competitive pricing make it a practical replacement for a conventional SUV. Price starts at Rs 19.9 lakh.

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VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF7 brings a premium electric SUV experience at a relatively accessible price. It features distinctive styling, a high-quality cabin, strong performance from its dual-motor setup and a comfortable ride. Combined with its value proposition, it presents an attractive alternative to similarly priced petrol SUVs. Price starts at Rs 21.8 lakh.



