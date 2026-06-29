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English NewsNewsIndiaBengal Govt Tables Public Safety Bill Allowing Up To 12 Months' Preventive Detention

Bengal Govt Tables Public Safety Bill Allowing Up To 12 Months' Preventive Detention

West Bengal has tabled a new Bill allowing preventive detention of alleged anti-social elements for up to 12 months, aiming to strengthen law and order and curb criminal activities.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 07:26 PM (IST)

Kolkata: A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Government Bengal Politics West Bengal Assembly Preventive Detention Bill Anti-Social Activities
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