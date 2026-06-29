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English NewsNewsBengal Government Passes Bills To Scrap TMC-Era OBC Reservation List

Bengal Government Passes Bills To Scrap TMC-Era OBC Reservation List

The Bengal Assembly passed two Bills enabling the BJP government to replace the TMC-era OBC reservation list for state government jobs.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal Assembly passed Bills amending state's OBC reservation policy.
  • New legislation restores 2010 reservation framework, empowering state for revision.
  • BJP alleged previous government politicized OBC list for electoral gains.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed two key Bills that pave the way for the BJP-led state government to replace the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation list prepared under the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. The legislation, approved by voice vote, seeks to restore the framework that existed before the TMC's amendments and gives the state government greater powers, in consultation with the Backward Classes Commission, to determine OBC reservation and revise the list of eligible communities.

What Changes?

The two Bills amend the laws governing OBC reservations in state government jobs and the functioning of the Backward Classes Commission. Together, they enable the government to scrap the OBC list introduced during the Mamata Banerjee-led regime and prepare a fresh one.

The amended laws also empower the Backward Classes Commission to examine and raise objections over the inclusion or exclusion of any community from the OBC list. The state government, in consultation with the Commission, will decide the reservation percentage for OBCs, with the overall reservation ceiling remaining at 50 per cent. The legislation also allows OBC communities to be classified into different categories based on their degree of social and educational backwardness.

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Political Flashpoint

During the Assembly debate, BJP legislators alleged that the previous TMC government had expanded the OBC list to favour Muslim communities for electoral gains, claiming it disadvantaged Hindu communities. The TMC government had created two categories comprising 65 communities under Category A and 78 under Category B, a move that the BJP had opposed while in the Opposition.

The new legislation reinstates the reservation framework introduced by the Left Front government in 2010 following the recommendations of the Ranganath Mishra Commission. It also restores the original schedule of the law while removing the changes introduced by the TMC government after it came to power in 2011.

The Bills were tabled by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh and passed by voice vote, marking a significant shift in West Bengal's OBC reservation policy and setting the stage for the preparation of a revised reservation list.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal West Bengal OBC List
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