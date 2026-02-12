Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro India Review: More Power, More BMW

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro India Review: More Power, More BMW

While the engine remains a turbo four cylinder petrol, the power output has jumped to 258bhp and 400Nm- on par with rivals now.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BMW is known for fast cars but curiously its X3 was launched with a petrol engine which was less powerful than rivals. However, that has now been rectified with the faster X3 30 M Sport Pro which means there is more horsepower on offer.

While the engine remains a turbo four cylinder petrol, the power output has jumped to 258bhp and 400Nm- on par with rivals now. There is also an 8 speed automatic on offer standard plus AWD along with a mild hybrid system.


BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro India Review: More Power, More BMW

On the Road Performance

On the road, the X3 30 immediately feels more responsive and the performance is noticeable from the X3 20. It feels quicker and pulls harder with more engine sound as well for a sportier experience. However, this isn't a full M car as at start, the exhaust is muted still.


BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro India Review: More Power, More BMW

The car stops and feels like a proper performance SUV though with nimble handling despite its size. Yes, compared to the older X3, the new generation feels bigger, the larger 20inch wheels and the setup feels like a traditional sporty BMW. Despite the obvious performance focus, ride quality isn't down but it is a bit firm though.

Design and Interior Updates

Looks wise, the M Sport Pro means gloss black details, stunning 20 inch wheels with red brake calipers, an illuminated grille and an overall sporty vibe.


BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro India Review: More Power, More BMW

Inside, with feedback the old sustainable materials have been changed on the dashboard and we are glad since this feels more luxurious along with befitting a luxury car. Not much has changed otherwise and the cabin is dominated by the large touchscreen which includes more controls now instead of buttons.

Pricing Expectations

We expect the 30 M Sport Pro to be significantly pricier than the 20 but the performance gains are worth it if you love driving and honestly, that's what a BMW should be about anyways

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the power output of the new BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro?

The X3 30 M Sport Pro offers a power output of 258bhp and 400Nm, putting it on par with its rivals.

How does the performance of the X3 30 M Sport Pro compare to the X3 20?

The X3 30 M Sport Pro is noticeably more responsive and quicker, with stronger acceleration and a sportier engine sound than the X3 20.

What are the notable design features of the X3 30 M Sport Pro?

It features gloss black details, 20-inch wheels with red brake calipers, and an illuminated grille, contributing to its sporty aesthetic.

Have there been any interior updates in the new X3 generation?

Yes, the dashboard now uses more luxurious materials instead of older sustainable ones, and the cabin is dominated by a large touchscreen with more integrated controls.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
BMW BMW X3 Xdrive
