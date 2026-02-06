Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoVolkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Dimensions: Which SUV Is Bigger?

In terms of width the Tayron R-Line is at 1866mm while the Fortuner is at 1855 mm. Hence you can see the difference isnt huge at all. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the premium SUV segment, size matters and here the Fortuner continues to be the default choice for its road presence.

However, a new sub segment has been coming up which includes a focus on technology and luxury while not being a ladderframe SUV like the Fortuner.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line for example is the latest product to enter that space and here we will see how it fares against the Fortuner in terms of sheer size.

Dimensions

In terms of length the Toyota Fortuner has the slight edge still with a length of 4795mm while the Tayron R-Line isn't far behind at 4792mm. However, both SUVs seem long cars while the lower stance of the Tayron R-Line accentuates the length further.


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Dimensions: Which SUV Is Bigger?

Wheelbase is also where the Tayron R-Line slightly goes ahead than the Fortuner at 2785mm while the Fortuner comes in at 2745mm.

Ground clearance is where the Fortuner comes back strongly at 225mm vs the Tayron R-Line at 181mm while this figure is taken from the overseas model as the India spec numbers are not out yet.

In short, the Tayron R-Line is nearly as long as the Fortuner and has a longer wheelbase but the Fortuner stands taller and has more ground clearance being a more rugged SUV while the Tayron R-Line is more of a luxury SUV.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the Toyota Fortuner and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line compare in length?

The Toyota Fortuner is slightly longer at 4795mm, while the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is very close at 4792mm.

Which SUV has a wider stance, the Fortuner or the Tayron R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is wider at 1866mm, compared to the Toyota Fortuner's 1855mm.

Does the Tayron R-Line have a longer wheelbase than the Fortuner?

Yes, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a longer wheelbase at 2785mm, versus the Toyota Fortuner's 2745mm.

What is the ground clearance difference between the two SUVs?

The Toyota Fortuner has significantly more ground clearance at 225mm, while the Tayron R-Line has 181mm (based on overseas specifications).

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

