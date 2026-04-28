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HomeElectionWho Is Ajay Pal Sharma? The ‘Encounter Specialist’ IPS At Centre Of Bengal Poll Row

Who Is Ajay Pal Sharma? The ‘Encounter Specialist’ IPS At Centre Of Bengal Poll Row

Sharma has served in several key districts, including Noida, Shamli, Jaunpur, and Rampur. He is currently posted as Joint Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, known for tough policing, went viral.
  • Sharma, an
  • He is deployed as an observer in sensitive West Bengal districts.
  • His assertive stance during elections has brought him national attention.

Ajay Pal Sharma has suddenly become a talking point amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, after a video of him issuing a stern warning to a political functionary went viral. But who exactly is the officer at the centre of this controversy?

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, widely known for his tough policing style. Often dubbed as an “encounter specialist,” he has built a reputation for taking swift and strict action against criminals during his postings across the state. His no-nonsense approach has earned him both praise and criticism over the years.

Who Is IPS Ajay Pal Sharma?

Originally from Ludhiana, Sharma was a trained dental professional before joining the Indian Police Service. He holds a degree in dental science (BDS) and later chose a career in law enforcement, where he quickly rose to prominence due to his fieldwork.

Also Read: UP 'Singham' IPS Ajay Pal Sharma's Deployment In TMC Stronghold Sparks Row Ahead Of Phase 2 Bengal Polls

Over the years, Sharma has served in several key districts, including Noida, Shamli, Jaunpur, and Rampur. He is currently posted as Joint Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj. During his tenure, he has reportedly led multiple operations against criminals, further strengthening his image as a tough officer. He is also considered close to Yogi Adityanath and is often counted among his trusted officers.

Amid the Bengal elections, Sharma has been deployed as a police observer by the Election Commission in South 24 Parganas, a politically sensitive district seen as a stronghold of Mamata Banerjee’s party.

His recent viral video and assertive stance have once again brought him into the national spotlight, making him one of the most discussed officers during the high-stakes electoral battle.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha Following Only Two BJP Leaders On Instagram. Who Are They? 

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections Elections 2026 Election Corner Ajay Pal Sharma IPS Ajay Pal Sharma Profile
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