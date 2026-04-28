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HomeElectionWest Bengal Exit Polls: How Accurate Are They? A History Of Misses And Unpredictable Results

West Bengal Exit Polls: How Accurate Are They? A History Of Misses And Unpredictable Results

Exit polls in West Bengal often miss the mark, with past elections showing wide gaps between projections and results, raising doubts over their reliability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Surveys miss voter intensity and social dynamics.

As West Bengal heads into a high-stakes electoral verdict on May 4, attention has once again turned to exit polls-and their often patchy track record in the state. These post-voting surveys, released only after polling concludes under election rules, aim to offer an early snapshot of voter sentiment. However, past elections in Bengal have repeatedly shown that such projections can misread not just margins but, at times, the scale of political mandates, raising fresh questions over how seriously they should be taken this time.

Patchy Record, Big Misses

Exit polls in West Bengal have historically struggled to accurately capture the final outcome. The 2021 Assembly election remains a striking example. While many surveys predicted a tight contest, some even hinting at a possible breakthrough for the BJP, the results delivered a decisive victory for the Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee’s party secured over 200 seats, far exceeding most projections and exposing the gap between polling estimates and ground reality.

Experts say such discrepancies often arise because polls capture broad trends but fail to gauge the intensity of voter preference, especially in a politically complex state like Bengal.

Also Read: West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Early Trends In TMC Vs BJP Contest

Why Projections Go Wrong

The limitations of exit polls are well documented. These surveys rely on sampling voters as they leave polling stations, but factors such as incomplete representation, voter hesitation, and flawed methodology can distort findings.

In India, pollsters have also acknowledged that social dynamics, including reluctance among certain voter groups to disclose their choices, can skew results. In several elections, exit polls have overestimated support for dominant parties while underestimating silent voter shifts.

Despite these shortcomings, exit polls continue to shape political narratives and media discourse, offering early, if imperfect, signals ahead of counting day. With results for the 2026 West Bengal election due soon, their credibility will once again be tested against the final verdict.

Also Read: ‘SP, Congress Stalled Women’s Reservation’: PM Modi Vows To Push Bill Forward

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections Exit Poll West Bengal Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2026
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