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HomeNewsWorldSri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis

Sri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis

The arrests were made at Bandaranaike International Airport after the group arrived from Thailand, authorities said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 22 Buddhist monks arrested at airport with cannabis.
  • Over 110 kg cannabis seized from their luggage.
  • Drugs hidden in suitcases with false bottoms.

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 22 Buddhist monks after recovering more than 110 kilograms of cannabis from their luggage at Colombo’s main international airport, in what officials described as the largest narcotics seizure ever made at the terminal.

The arrests were made at Bandaranaike International Airport after the group arrived from Thailand, authorities said.

Drugs Hidden In Suitcases With False Bottoms

According to police, each monk was carrying a suitcase containing over five kilograms of cannabis.

Investigators alleged the narcotics were concealed using specially modified false bottoms inside the luggage.

The operation was launched following a tip-off, police said.

Seized Cannabis Worth Over $3.45 Million

Authorities estimated the value of the seized drugs at more than $3.45 million, or 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees, according to the government’s official news portal.

First Such Arrest Of Buddhist Monks At Airport

State-owned Daily News reported that this is the first known case of Buddhist monks being arrested at the airport for carrying illegal drugs.

The publication said the group consisted of young men from different parts of Sri Lanka who had travelled to Thailand on April 22 using tickets arranged by a sponsor.

Wider Drug Network Probe Underway

Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau is investigating whether the alleged smuggling attempt is linked to domestic drug trafficking networks.

The accused are expected to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Sri Lanka’s Strict Drug Laws

Sri Lanka imposes stringent penalties for drug-related offences. According to the UK Foreign Office, those arrested on drug charges can face prolonged detention without charge and lengthy prison terms upon conviction.

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cannabis was seized in Sri Lanka?

Authorities seized over 110 kilograms of cannabis from the luggage of 22 Buddhist monks at Colombo's main international airport.

How were the drugs concealed?

The cannabis was reportedly hidden in suitcases with specially modified false bottoms.

What is the estimated value of the seized cannabis?

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over $3.45 million, or 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

Is this the first time Buddhist monks have been arrested for drug possession at the airport?

Yes, this is the first known case of Buddhist monks being arrested at the airport for carrying illegal drugs.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
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Sri Lanka Monks Held With Cannabis In Sri Lanka Airport Drug Bust
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