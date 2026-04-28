Sri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 22 Buddhist monks arrested at airport with cannabis.

Over 110 kg cannabis seized from their luggage.

Drugs hidden in suitcases with false bottoms.

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 22 Buddhist monks after recovering more than 110 kilograms of cannabis from their luggage at Colombo’s main international airport, in what officials described as the largest narcotics seizure ever made at the terminal.

The arrests were made at Bandaranaike International Airport after the group arrived from Thailand, authorities said.

Drugs Hidden In Suitcases With False Bottoms

According to police, each monk was carrying a suitcase containing over five kilograms of cannabis.

Investigators alleged the narcotics were concealed using specially modified false bottoms inside the luggage.

The operation was launched following a tip-off, police said.

Seized Cannabis Worth Over $3.45 Million

Authorities estimated the value of the seized drugs at more than $3.45 million, or 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees, according to the government’s official news portal.

First Such Arrest Of Buddhist Monks At Airport

State-owned Daily News reported that this is the first known case of Buddhist monks being arrested at the airport for carrying illegal drugs.

The publication said the group consisted of young men from different parts of Sri Lanka who had travelled to Thailand on April 22 using tickets arranged by a sponsor.

Wider Drug Network Probe Underway

Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau is investigating whether the alleged smuggling attempt is linked to domestic drug trafficking networks.

The accused are expected to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Sri Lanka’s Strict Drug Laws

Sri Lanka imposes stringent penalties for drug-related offences. According to the UK Foreign Office, those arrested on drug charges can face prolonged detention without charge and lengthy prison terms upon conviction.