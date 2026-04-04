2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

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The updated Burgman Street is here and there are some significant changes for sure. The maxi scooter theme remains though but the look is new with new LED headlamp, tail lamp plus a new look front. The windscreen has a darker effect and the top-end has copper highlights which adds a premium look.

The styling is radical and looks unique while now has a slightly more premium look while due to its size, the road presence is more than other premium scooters.





Features And Mechanical Updates

Elsewhere, the new Burgman Street gets more features and technology including a new 4.2-inch TFT display which includes turn-by-turn navigation plus there is keyless ignition now for the top-end variants. There is keyless remote control for the seat, fuel lid also.





While the fuel capacity is the same, the storage has been improved from 21.5 litres to 24.6 litres. Mechanically, there is a new platform which reduces weight by 500g and increases torsional rigidity. Ground clearance is 160mm.





The 8.3 bhp 124cc single-cylinder engine continues while the CVT has improved. While being expensive at Rs 1.13 lakh, the new Burgman is a good-looking premium scooter with quite a lot of features while now is slightly better value.





The scooter has been successful since its 2018 debut with more than 1.1 million units sold while this update brings some crucial changes now.