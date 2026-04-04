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HomeAuto2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

The new Burgman Street features a refreshed design with new LED lights, a darker windscreen, and copper accents. It boasts a 4.2-inch TFT display with navigation, keyless ignition, and increased storage.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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The updated Burgman Street is here and there are some significant changes for sure. The maxi scooter theme remains though but the look is new with new LED headlamp, tail lamp plus a new look front. The windscreen has a darker effect and the top-end has copper highlights which adds a premium look.

The styling is radical and looks unique while now has a slightly more premium look while due to its size, the road presence is more than other premium scooters.


2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

Features And Mechanical Updates

Elsewhere, the new Burgman Street gets more features and technology including a new 4.2-inch TFT display which includes turn-by-turn navigation plus there is keyless ignition now for the top-end variants. There is keyless remote control for the seat, fuel lid also.


2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

While the fuel capacity is the same, the storage has been improved from 21.5 litres to 24.6 litres. Mechanically, there is a new platform which reduces weight by 500g and increases torsional rigidity. Ground clearance is 160mm.


2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

The 8.3 bhp 124cc single-cylinder engine continues while the CVT has improved. While being expensive at Rs 1.13 lakh, the new Burgman is a good-looking premium scooter with quite a lot of features while now is slightly better value.


2026 New Suzuki Burgman Street First Look Review

The scooter has been successful since its 2018 debut with more than 1.1 million units sold while this update brings some crucial changes now.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What mechanical updates has the Burgman Street received?

A new platform reduces weight by 500g and increases torsional rigidity. The 124cc engine and CVT have also been improved.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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Suzuki Suzuki Burgman
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