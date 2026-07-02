Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTrending'Rooftop Rain': Water Falling From Building In China's Shanxi Province | Watch

'Rooftop Rain': Water Falling From Building In China's Shanxi Province | Watch

China's Shanxi province has installed rooftop misting systems that lower temperatures by up to 8°C. Viral videos sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising the innovation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China's Shanxi province uses rooftop misting to cool buildings.
  • Systems reduce local temperatures 5-8°C in heatwaves.

As scorching summer temperatures sweep across parts of China, a residential neighbourhood in the country's Shanxi Province has adopted an innovative cooling system to combat the heat.

In Yuncheng, high-rise apartment buildings have been equipped with rooftop misting systems that release a fine spray of water into the air, helping reduce temperatures around the buildings and providing relief to residents.

Videos of the installation have gone viral on social media, showing dense clouds of mist cascading from rooftops and cooling the streets and walkways below. The visuals have attracted global attention as cities search for effective ways to cope with rising temperatures linked to climate change.

According to Chinese media reports, the system can reduce local air and surface temperatures by around 5°C to 8°C within minutes when outdoor temperatures approach 38°C.

How Internet Is Reacting?

As soon as Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning posted the video on X, people got crazy with the new technology. Some are comparing it with Europe and some are saying that they are ahead of its time. 

One of the users on X commented: China be like; meet you all in future. Another one said, "China is ahead of time." A user also said: Probably a good temporary fix for protecting tall buildings from the sweltering summer heat. Other countries with comparable building morphology and constructed surroundings can simply adopt it.

A user sarcastically commented on video, saying, "Glad China has all that water to waste!"

"This is “cute,” but of it’s 97 degrees, I’m going to need to than a 8 degree drop in temp and water show…. Now I’m 89 degrees and wet….." a user commented. 

Why China Is Adopting Such Cooling Solutions

China has experienced increasingly frequent and prolonged heatwaves in recent years, a trend widely associated with climate change.

Cities are also grappling with the urban heat island effect, where buildings, roads and concrete retain heat, making densely populated urban areas significantly warmer than surrounding rural regions.

These conditions have intensified the need for practical cooling solutions, particularly in apartment complexes where residents may have limited access to air conditioning.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the Shanxi project as an effort aimed at improving people's daily lives.

While some experts have raised concerns over water usage in water-stressed regions, supporters argue that the system consumes relatively little water because the fine mist evaporates almost instantly.

The Shanxi initiative reflects a broader global push towards energy-efficient and climate-adaptive urban cooling measures as cities prepare for more frequent extreme heat events.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cooling system implemented in Shanxi Province?

High-rise apartment buildings in Yuncheng, Shanxi, are equipped with rooftop misting systems. These systems release a fine spray of water into the air to help reduce temperatures around the buildings.

How effective is this misting system at cooling temperatures?

The system can reduce local air and surface temperatures by approximately 5°C to 8°C. This cooling effect occurs within minutes when outdoor temperatures approach 38°C.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
China China Heat Rooftop Mist Heat In China
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'Rooftop Rain': Water Falling From Building In China's Shanxi Province | Watch
Watch: Water Falling From Building's Rooftop In China's Shanxi Province
Trending
'Tirri Control' Is All Fun On Instagram, But The Driver Gets A Repair Bill He Can't Afford
'Tirri Control' Is All Fun On Instagram, But The Driver Gets A Repair Bill He Can't Afford
Trending
Apple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader
Apple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader
Trending
Ring Camera Captures Dog Escaping Moments Before Ceiling Collapses Inside Texas Home
Ring Camera Captures Dog Escaping Moments Before Ceiling Collapses Inside Texas Home
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Government Over Bharat Tiwari Encounter; Bahujan Mahapanchayat Postponed
Mumbai monsoon: Major BMC Negligence Exposed as 60-Year-Old Man Falls into Open Manhole in Sakinaka, Rescue Underway
Ram Temple Donation Case: Devotees in Jaipur Demand Judicial Probe, Express Deep Anguish Over Alleged Theft
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Lawyers Seek CBI Probe, File Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget