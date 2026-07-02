'Rooftop Rain': Water Falling From Building In China's Shanxi Province | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China's Shanxi province uses rooftop misting to cool buildings.

Systems reduce local temperatures 5-8°C in heatwaves.

As scorching summer temperatures sweep across parts of China, a residential neighbourhood in the country's Shanxi Province has adopted an innovative cooling system to combat the heat.

In Yuncheng, high-rise apartment buildings have been equipped with rooftop misting systems that release a fine spray of water into the air, helping reduce temperatures around the buildings and providing relief to residents.

Videos of the installation have gone viral on social media, showing dense clouds of mist cascading from rooftops and cooling the streets and walkways below. The visuals have attracted global attention as cities search for effective ways to cope with rising temperatures linked to climate change.

In central China’s Shanxi, a residential community has drawn attention for its “rooftop rain” — a mist cooling system that drops surface temperatures by 5–8°C in minutes. pic.twitter.com/AuXyJ0LFtJ — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) July 1, 2026

According to Chinese media reports, the system can reduce local air and surface temperatures by around 5°C to 8°C within minutes when outdoor temperatures approach 38°C.

How Internet Is Reacting?

As soon as Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning posted the video on X, people got crazy with the new technology. Some are comparing it with Europe and some are saying that they are ahead of its time.

One of the users on X commented: China be like; meet you all in future. Another one said, "China is ahead of time." A user also said: Probably a good temporary fix for protecting tall buildings from the sweltering summer heat. Other countries with comparable building morphology and constructed surroundings can simply adopt it.

China be like; meet you all in future 😂😂😂 — Nisrina 🍀 | Korea Space (@N18024) July 1, 2026

China is ahead of time — Obed Atsu Asamoah Mortty (@ObedArchimedes) July 1, 2026

A user sarcastically commented on video, saying, "Glad China has all that water to waste!"

"This is “cute,” but of it’s 97 degrees, I’m going to need to than a 8 degree drop in temp and water show…. Now I’m 89 degrees and wet….." a user commented.

Why China Is Adopting Such Cooling Solutions

China has experienced increasingly frequent and prolonged heatwaves in recent years, a trend widely associated with climate change.

Cities are also grappling with the urban heat island effect, where buildings, roads and concrete retain heat, making densely populated urban areas significantly warmer than surrounding rural regions.

These conditions have intensified the need for practical cooling solutions, particularly in apartment complexes where residents may have limited access to air conditioning.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the Shanxi project as an effort aimed at improving people's daily lives.

While some experts have raised concerns over water usage in water-stressed regions, supporters argue that the system consumes relatively little water because the fine mist evaporates almost instantly.

The Shanxi initiative reflects a broader global push towards energy-efficient and climate-adaptive urban cooling measures as cities prepare for more frequent extreme heat events.