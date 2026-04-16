TCS Nashik Case: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Company Asks Employees To Work From Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCW forms fact-finding committee to investigate Nashik TCS allegations.

TCS asks employees to work from home amid protests and probe.

Seven arrested for sexual harassment, religious manipulation, and more.

Police investigating HR inaction on harassment complaints from 2022-2026.

Amid the ongoing allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Nashik, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and formed a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed investigation. The committee is scheduled to visit the site of the alleged incident on April 18.

The company has asked employees at the facility to work from home while authorities continue their probe. According to a Moneycontrol report, the decision was taken after individuals linked to certain local political groups allegedly attempted to vandalise the office premises. Around 170 employees work at the facility across two shifts. However, a company executive quoted in the report denied claims that the police had sealed the office.

NCW Orders Inquiry

After taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW constituted a committee to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry at the TCS campus. The panel has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and assessing the response of the authorities concerned.

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The committee will also interact with victims, police officials, company representatives, and other relevant stakeholders to gather evidence. In addition, it has been directed to identify any lapses and recommend corrective measures.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra. The reports indicate that an initial inquiry, triggered by a… — NCW (@NCWIndia) April 15, 2026

What Has Happened So Far

Police have so far arrested seven individuals, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh and Ashwini Chainani, on charges including sexual harassment, rape on the pretext of marriage, religious manipulation and hurting religious sentiments. Investigators are also examining allegations that the HR manager, Nida Khan, ignored complaints filed under the POSH Act between February 2022 and March 2026.

Chainani was sent to judicial custody on April 15, while the remaining accused are awaiting a hearing.

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The case first came to light in March when a woman employed at TCS’s Nashik BPO unit filed a complaint alleging that a colleague promised to marry her and maintained a physical relationship with her.

During the investigation, police registered eight additional FIRs related to mental and sexual harassment reportedly faced by employees between 2022 and 2026, along with allegations of inaction by the company’s human resources department.

Authorities launched the probe based on intelligence inputs received by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office. As part of the investigation, women constables were deployed in a covert operation, posing as housekeeping staff inside the office. The case is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke.

TCS Issues Statement

Earlier, TCS issued a statement saying the company follows a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being for our employees at the workplace,” the company said.

It added that the company took immediate action after becoming aware of the allegations in Nashik.