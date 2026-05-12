What's Next For Vijay As Tamil Nadu Faces Make-Or-Break Floor Test?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Focus on Vijay's leadership and coalition stability.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay now stands at the most critical juncture of his young political career, with the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government set to face a decisive floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday. Just days after taking oath as Chief Minister, the actor-turned-politician must prove he commands the confidence of the House in what is expected to be the defining moment of his political transition from cinema superstar to state leader.

From Political Outsider To Chief Minister

Vijay’s rise to the top office has been anything but smooth. Despite emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, TVK fell short of the majority mark needed to form the government outright.

The April elections produced Tamil Nadu’s first hung Assembly since 1967, dramatically altering the state’s political landscape. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, leaving the party 11 seats short of the halfway mark of 118.

Initially backed by Congress’ five MLAs, Vijay still lacked sufficient support to stake a stable claim. After multiple rounds of negotiations and three unsuccessful attempts to convince the Governor, TVK eventually secured backing from smaller parties including CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

The support pushed Vijay’s numbers past the majority threshold and paved the way for his swearing-in on Sunday, May 10.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Astrologer Radhan Pandit Appointed Political Special Duty Officer In Tamil Nadu CM's Office

What Changes Ahead Of Trust Vote?

While Vijay enters the floor test with claimed support exceeding the majority mark, developments over the last 24 hours have complicated the arithmetic.

In a major setback, the Madras High Court restrained TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly proceedings, including the confidence motion, over a legal challenge linked to his one-vote victory in Tiruppattur constituency.

The interim order temporarily reduces TVK’s effective strength in the House and injects uncertainty ahead of the vote.

However, Vijay simultaneously received an unexpected political boost from a rebel faction within the AIADMK. Leaders including C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani announced support for the TVK government, citing opposition to any perceived understanding between AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the DMK.

The rebellion has exposed serious cracks inside the AIADMK and could indirectly strengthen Vijay’s position in the Assembly. The AMMK MLA Kamaraj also expressed support to TVK. However, after extending his support, Kamaraj was ousted from the party by chief Dhinakaran.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Rebel MLAs Back Vijay-Led TVK Govt, Reject ‘DMK Tie-Up’ Plan Linked To EPS

What To Expect During Floor Test

The confidence motion on Wednesday is expected to be closely watched not only for its numerical outcome, but also for the political messaging surrounding Vijay’s leadership.

If all supporting allies vote together, the TVK-led coalition is still likely to cross the majority mark despite Sethupathi’s temporary disqualification from proceedings. However, the floor test will also serve as an early assessment of Vijay’s ability to manage coalition partners and maintain unity among supporting parties.

Opposition parties are expected to raise questions over the government’s stability, the circumstances surrounding government formation and the legal controversy linked to the Tiruppattur election dispute.

Political observers believe the conduct of smaller allies will be crucial, especially because coalition governments in Tamil Nadu have historically faced pressure over ideological and regional balancing.

What Comes After Trust Vote?

Even if Vijay clears the confidence motion comfortably, the larger challenge will begin afterward.

The Chief Minister will need to transition from election campaigning and coalition-building into governance, while simultaneously handling a fragmented Assembly and an aggressive opposition.

The AIADMK split could create opportunities for Vijay to expand his political base, but it may also trigger instability within the opposition space, leading to shifting equations in the months ahead.