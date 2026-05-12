Shubham Khairnar has been arrested from Nashik, Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case.
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CBI Tightens Grip In NEET-UG 2026 Leak Case, Takes Custody Of Nashik Accused
NEET UG-2026 leak probe deepened after Nashik Police arrested Shubham Khairnar. CBI filed an FIR, formed 5 teams and is probing Telegram links and an alleged interstate leak network.
- Nashik man arrested in Maharashtra for NEET UG-2026 paper leak.
- CBI registers FIR, forms teams for multi-agency investigation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been arrested in connection with the NEET UG-2026 paper leak?
Which agency is now leading the investigation into the NEET UG-2026 paper leak?
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now leading the investigation into the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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