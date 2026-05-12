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HomeEducationCBI Tightens Grip In NEET-UG 2026 Leak Case, Takes Custody Of Nashik Accused

CBI Tightens Grip In NEET-UG 2026 Leak Case, Takes Custody Of Nashik Accused

NEET UG-2026 leak probe deepened after Nashik Police arrested Shubham Khairnar. CBI filed an FIR, formed 5 teams and is probing Telegram links and an alleged interstate leak network.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 May 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nashik man arrested in Maharashtra for NEET UG-2026 paper leak.
  • CBI registers FIR, forms teams for multi-agency investigation.

Another person has been arrested from Maharashtra’s Nashik in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case, adding a fresh twist to the widening investigation into the exam scandal that has triggered outrage across the country.

The accused, identified as Shubham Khairnar. Khairnar was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch amid an ongoing multi-agency probe into the alleged leak racket.

Following the arrest, four teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now leading the investigation, reportedly reached Nashik to take custody of the accused, according to ANI.

CBI Files FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry.

The case includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, destruction of evidence, corruption, and unfair examination practices. The complaint alleged unauthorized circulation of NEET-UG 2026 documents before the exam conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3, 2026.

Special CBI teams have been sent to multiple locations for investigation. According to the sources, 5 teams have been formed to investigate the case.

NEET-UG Cancelled

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, is the country’s largest entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions.

However, the examination was cancelled on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak snowballed into a major controversy. The cancellation came after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) uncovered evidence suggesting that a handwritten “guess paper” circulated before the examination closely matched several questions that later appeared in the actual test.

NTA On Paper Leak

The NTA had earlier stated that inputs regarding alleged irregularities were received on May 7 and were subsequently shared with central agencies for verification and further action.

The agency also maintained that law enforcement action and recent detentions were the result of “professional and timely work” by investigative agencies.

With the CBI now formally probing the case, investigators are examining digital trails, Telegram channels and interstate links to determine how the alleged paper leak network operated and who was involved in circulating the material.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the NEET UG-2026 paper leak?

Shubham Khairnar has been arrested from Nashik, Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case.

Which agency is now leading the investigation into the NEET UG-2026 paper leak?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now leading the investigation into the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jaipur Nashik NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Cancelled CBI Filed FIR
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