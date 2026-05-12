Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump shared AI images of US striking Iran.

Images depicted fictional naval and laser combat.

Posts coincided with fragile Middle East ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump posted a series of AI-generated images showing dramatic military strikes against Iran as tensions surrounding the fragile Middle East ceasefire continued to intensify.

The images, uploaded to Trump’s Truth Social account, depicted fictional combat scenarios involving American military forces targeting Iranian assets.

One image showed a US warship firing what appeared to be a high-powered laser weapon at an aircraft marked with the Iranian flag. The aircraft was shown exploding midair alongside Trump’s caption: “Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!”

Another digitally created image focused on naval combat, depicting a US drone flying above a group of Iranian “fast boats” moments before explosions struck the vessels. Trump captioned the image: “BYE BYE, ‘FAST BOATS’.”

Posts Come Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

The social media posts appeared at a particularly sensitive moment in relations between Washington and Tehran, with negotiations aimed at ending the conflict showing signs of instability.

The ceasefire that has largely paused fighting in the Gulf for more than a month now appears increasingly fragile.

Trump Says Ceasefire Is On “Massive Life Support”

Trump on Monday warned that the ceasefire may not hold for much longer after rejecting Iran’s latest proposal intended to revive negotiations.

Describing Tehran’s response as “Totally unacceptable”, Trump said the United States would eventually secure a “complete victory” over Iran.

“The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a one per cent chance of living’,” Trump told reporters.

White House Frustration Reportedly Growing

According to CNN, frustration within the White House has been increasing over Iran’s approach to negotiations.

The report said Trump has become more irritated with Tehran’s handling of talks and is now reportedly more open to restarting large-scale military operations than he had been in recent weeks.

Sources familiar with internal discussions told the network that Trump is particularly angered by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what he sees as divisions within Iran’s leadership that are delaying progress in nuclear negotiations.

National Security Team Meets Over Next Steps

Trump met his national security team again at the White House on Monday to discuss possible next steps in the conflict.

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However, officials said no major decision is expected before the president departs for China on Tuesday afternoon.

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