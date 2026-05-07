‘Tamil Nadu Deserves Better’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Calls For Fresh Polls After TVK Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zoho co-founder suggests Tamil Nadu elections after President's rule.

Tamil Nadu government formation uncertain amid hung assembly results.

Netizens debate election costs, democracy, and alliance strategies.

As political uncertainty continues in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly election results, Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has triggered a fresh online debate with his suggestion that the state may be better off under President’s rule followed by fresh elections.

His remarks, posted on X, quickly drew reactions ranging from support to sharp criticism, with users debating democracy, coalition politics, election costs and the role of governors in government formation.

A Hung Verdict and Political Uncertainty

The conversation comes at a time when government formation in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly but remains short of the majority mark by 10 seats.

The equation could become even tighter if Vijay vacates one of the two seats he has won, reducing the party’s effective tally to 107.

TVK has also received support from five Congress MLAs, despite Congress contesting the election as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Amid the uncertainty, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday as part of efforts to stake claim to form the government.

Vembu Calls for Fresh Mandate

Reacting to the evolving political scenario, Vembu questioned whether a stable government could emerge from the current numbers.

“The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better,” he wrote on X.

The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better.



President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes"… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 7, 2026

He went on to suggest that “President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course”, while also calling for stricter enforcement against “cash for votes”.

Vembu further argued that a fresh election could provide clarity on the real public mandate. He expressed the view that TVK could potentially return with a “super majority”, while suggesting that the BJP should contest independently, even if it results in “zero seats”, describing it as an opportunity for a “fresh start” for the party in Tamil Nadu.

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Netizens React

The remarks sparked an intense discussion online, with many users questioning whether another election would solve the political deadlock.

One user pointed to the financial burden of conducting another Assembly election, arguing that it could cost hundreds of crores of rupees while also delaying governance.

Another commenter said that in a democracy, parties are expected to build alliances and secure legislative support if they wish to govern, adding that failing to do so raises larger questions about governance capability.

Some users echoed Vembu’s concerns around electoral practices, suggesting that both “cash for votes” and “freebie politics” needed stronger scrutiny.

Others, however, strongly opposed the idea of President’s rule, with one user alleging that Governor’s rule could effectively become an indirect extension of central political influence in the state.

The discussion reflects a broader debate around coalition politics and fractured mandates in Indian states.

While hung Assemblies are not uncommon in Indian politics, they often reignite conversations around political stability, defections, governance and the role of constitutional authorities.

Vembu’s comments also stand out because they come from one of India’s most prominent technology entrepreneurs rather than a political leader, adding an unusual corporate voice to a highly charged political conversation.

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