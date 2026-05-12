‘Reflect On Reputation’: India’s Reaction to China’s Support For Pak During Op Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India confirms China's reported technical aid to Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist infrastructure.

India has responded publicly for the first time to reports claiming that China provided technical assistance to Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reports merely confirm facts that were already known and cautioned that countries projecting themselves as responsible global powers must consider how supporting efforts to shield terrorist infrastructure affects their international credibility.

What Did the MEA Say?

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of reports carried by Chinese state media claiming that China extended technical support to Pakistan during the military tensions between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

Jaiswal described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a “precise, targeted and calibrated” operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He said the objective of the operation was to dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating from and backed by Pakistan.

‘Reflect On Your Reputation’

The MEA spokesperson said countries that consider themselves responsible powers should reflect on the impact their actions could have on their international image and credibility if they support attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure.

"We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier," Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

"It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," Jaiswal said.

India’s remarks are being seen as a strong diplomatic message directed at China.

What Chinese State Media Claim?

According to reports in Chinese state media, China has for the first time acknowledged providing technical assistance to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer at the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Zhang Heng said Pakistan received technical assistance during the four-day military conflict last May.

The Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute plays a key role in the development of China’s advanced fighter jets and drone technologies.