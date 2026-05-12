Rahul Gandhi Not On Board With New CBI Chief Selection, Submits Note Of Dissent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Top IPS officers considered for Director role.

A high-level meeting to select the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was held at the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in attendance. However, sources said Rahul Gandhi did not agree with the proposed appointment process and submitted a formal note of dissent during the meeting. The discussion comes ahead of the completion of current CBI Director Praveen Sood’s extended tenure later this month.

Rahul Gandhi Registers Dissent

The meeting focused on finalising the successor to Praveen Sood, whose term as CBI Director is scheduled to end on May 25, 2026. Sood had earlier received a one-year extension from the Centre in 2025.

While deliberations continued over multiple senior IPS officers, Rahul Gandhi reportedly expressed disagreement over the selection process and formally recorded his dissent note during the committee meeting.

Under existing rules, the CBI Director is appointed by a high-powered panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

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Top IPS Officers In Race

Several senior Indian Police Service officers are understood to be under consideration for the top post.

Among the frontrunners is 1990-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, currently serving as Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Kapoor has previously served as Haryana’s Director General of Police and is regarded as an expert in law and order management.

Another key name is Parag Jain, the current chief of India’s external intelligence agency RAW. The 1989-batch IPS officer is known for his experience in intelligence operations and counter-terrorism matters.

Other Names Under Consideration

Senior Madhya Pradesh cadre officer Ajay Kumar Sharma is also among those being considered. Sharma currently heads the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation and has earlier served as Director General of the Economic Offences Wing and Additional Director General of Indore Zone.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Vasant Date is another strong contender. Date previously headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is widely recognised for his role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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