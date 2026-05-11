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HomeTrendingBarber Shop Opens Inside SBI ATM In Bihar, Video Goes Viral

Barber Shop Opens Inside SBI ATM In Bihar, Video Goes Viral

The video shows a complete ATM-style setup, including a glass entrance door and an SBI signboard outside the shop.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

A bizarre video from Bihar’s capital Patna has gone viral on social media, leaving people across the country amused and surprised. The clip, reportedly from the Danapur area, shows what appears to be an ATM kiosk from the outside -- but inside, it is functioning as a hair salon.

The video shows a complete ATM-style setup, including a glass entrance door and an SBI signboard outside the shop. However, instead of customers withdrawing cash, people are seen getting haircuts and beard trims inside.

According to reports circulating online, the location earlier housed a State Bank of India ATM. After the ATM was shut down, parts of the setup, including the signage and entrance structure, were left unchanged. The vacant space was later rented out and converted into a salon.

Video Goes Viral

As a result, some people reportedly mistake the place for a functioning ATM and walk in expecting to withdraw money, only to discover a barber shop operating inside.

The video is now being widely shared on social media, with many users calling it another “unique Bihar moment.” Sharing the clip on X, a user named Dinesh wrote, “This can happen only in Bihar… An ATM in Patna’s Danapur is now running as a salon. The SBI board is still outside, but there’s no cash machine inside.”

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bihar News Bihar ATM Trending Desk Bihar Salon In ATM
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