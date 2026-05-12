30 AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rebel AIADMK legislators publicly support Chief Minister Vijay's government.

Rebel leaders cite opposition to DMK alliance as reason for backing Vijay.

AIADMK warns rebels of disciplinary action for defying party whip.

Tamil Nadu’s political crisis showed no signs of easing ahead of the crucial floor test, with fresh cracks emerging within the AIADMK. Chief Minister Vijay, who is preparing for the trust vote, has now received support from a group of rebel AIADMK legislators openly opposing party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership. The development has intensified fears of a direct AIADMK-versus-AIADMK confrontation inside the Assembly. Rebel leaders, led by senior MLAs S P Velumani and Shanmugam, met Vijay shortly after publicly backing his TVK government bid, signalling a major escalation in the power struggle within Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party.

Rebels Back Vijay

Shanmugam said the rebel camp would soon hand over a formal letter of support to Vijay, pledging backing for the TVK government during the floor test.

He said AIADMK was founded to oppose the DMK and accused sections of the leadership of attempting to align with the ruling party.

According to him, most party members rejected the idea of forming a government with indirect DMK support.

The rebel bloc, comprising nearly 30 legislators, has emerged as a major challenge for Palaniswami ahead of the trust vote.

AIADMK Warns MLAs

Senior AIADMK leader Agri S S Krishnamurthy warned rebel legislators of strict disciplinary action if they defied the party whip during the floor test. He said all AIADMK MLAs had been instructed to vote against TVK in the Assembly and cautioned that violating party directions would invite consequences.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami loyalist OS Manian claimed all 47 AIADMK MLAs continued to support EPS as leader of the legislature party. He said letters backing Palaniswami had already been submitted to Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

Also Read: What's Next For Vijay As Tamil Nadu Faces Make-Or-Break Floor Test?

Leadership Rift Deepens

Velumani insisted the rebels’ move should not be viewed as a split within AIADMK, saying their opposition was specifically aimed at preventing any understanding with the DMK.

Internal tensions escalated further after a group of MLAs led by Shanmugam submitted a letter to pro tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah demanding that Velumani be appointed leader of the legislature party.

The rebellion comes amid growing criticism of Palaniswami following the party’s poor performance in the Assembly election, with several leaders now openly questioning his leadership.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Vijay Meets AIADMK Rebels; EPS Rival Says ‘Ready To Back TVK’