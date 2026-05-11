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HomeTrendingBengaluru Man Loses Rs 5 Lakh After Downloading Fake WhatsApp Wedding Invite, Police FIle FIR

Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 5 Lakh After Downloading Fake WhatsApp Wedding Invite, Police FIle FIR

A scammer sent a fake wedding invitation on WhatsApp to a Bengaluru businessman and reportedly duped him of Rs 5 lakh.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Businessman downloaded fake wedding invite via WhatsApp, losing Rs 5 lakh.
  • Attached APK file granted scammers access to victim's phone.
  • Fraudsters executed multiple UPI transactions, stealing over Rs 5 lakh.
  • Police filed a cheating and identity theft case against unknown persons.

A 42-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 5 lakh after he downloaded a fake wedding invitation received on WhatsApp. The incident reportedly took place on April 16 between 4:45 am and 4:54 am through a wedding invite, which appeared to be a trap laid by the scamsters. The victim, Noor Nahid Khan, has since filed a police complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.

What WhatsApp Message Said

The wedding invite, which he received on his WhatsApp, read: “We’re happy to invite you to our wedding. Kindly download the attached invitation for complete details of the ceremony. Your presence and blessings will make our special day truly memorable,” along with heart emojis.

It further added, “We look forward to celebrating this beautiful moment with you,” followed by a bouquet and sparkle emojis.

Without giving it much thought, Khan downloaded the attachment, and what happened next was something he could never have imagined, even in his wildest dreams. The attached file turned out to be malicious, giving an unknown sender access to his device.

According to a report filed by NDTV, the attachment was an APK file. An APK (Android Package Kit) is a file format used to install applications on Android devices. It can also be used to install malicious software.

Following this, the fraudster allegedly gained access to the victim’s phone and siphoned off Rs 5,00,440 through multiple UPI transactions, NDTV reported. 

Police File FIR

Based on the complaint, authorities have registered a case of cheating and identity theft against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said the APK file helped scammers download an app outside the official Google Play Store without the user’s knowledge, and provided them access to sensitive permissions such as camera, banking apps, and payment services like Google Pay.

Investigators believe the same malicious message and APK file may have been widely circulated as part of a larger cyber fraud network targeting multiple users.

 

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the businessman defrauded?

He downloaded a fake wedding invitation received on WhatsApp. The attachment was an APK file which gave scammers access to his phone and banking information.

What kind of file was the attachment?

The attachment was an APK file. This file format can be used to install applications, including malicious software, on Android devices.

What information did the scammers gain access to?

The APK file granted scammers access to sensitive permissions on the victim's phone, including camera, banking apps, and payment services like Google Pay.

How much money was lost in the incident?

The businessman was defrauded of Rs 5,00,440 through multiple UPI transactions after the scammers gained access to his phone.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp Bengaluru
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