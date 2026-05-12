'No Prize For Guessing’: Suvendu Reacts To Himanta’s Viral ‘Bad Days’ Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam Chief Minister for second term.

Sarma posted a cryptic message with West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in for another term on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Four MLAs from the BJP and its alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), also took oath as ministers.

Hours after the swearing-in ceremony, Sarma shared a post on social media that quickly sparked political buzz. The Assam Chief Minister posted a photograph with newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with the caption: “Bad days for....(You know who).”

'No Prize For Guessing': Suvendu

Tagging Adhikari in the post, Sarma’s remark drew widespread attention across political circles and social media platforms.

Responding to the post, Adhikari wrote, “No Prizes for Guessing, I guess.”

The photograph showed the two leaders smiling and embracing each other. The post came shortly after the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, following which Adhikari took oath as Chief Minister.

Internet Reacts

Although the post did not explicitly mention any individual or group, it quickly triggered widespread speculation on social media over who the message was aimed at.

Many users interpreted the cryptic remark by the newly sworn-in Chief Ministers of Assam and West Bengal after the BJP’s electoral victories as a veiled attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), its leadership, and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions soon after the post went viral. One user, Nabangkur Paul, commented, “Do bhai, dono tabahi 🙌 Bad days for T-error, M-afia, C-orruption! 😉” while another wrote, “Katuo ki khair nahi 🤣”.