Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman made remarks about Aamir Khan's recent marriage.

He compared Khan's third marriage to political alliances.

Viral clip reignited discussions about Khan's personal life.

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman has sparked online discussion with a series of humorous remarks about Aamir Khan's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt.

During an episode of his YouTube talk show Shekhar Tonite, Suman mixed political satire with Bollywood humour as he joked about the actor's personal life.

'Politicians Should Learn From Him'

Referring to Aamir Khan's third marriage, Shekhar Suman said, "This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don’t achieve it. Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It’s often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man."

He then added, "Our government can't run a double engine, he's running a triple engine."

The remark drew laughs as Suman compared coalition politics with Aamir Khan's marital journey.

ALSO READ:

'Aamir Has Formed The Government For The Third Time'

Continuing the joke, Shekhar Suman said, "Aapne Gauri… ek minute… gaur kiya hoga. Aamir's talent is unimaginable. He’s unique. He’s like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn’t ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination."

He further quipped, "Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru’s record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan."

Clip Goes Viral On Social Media

Videos from the episode quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with Shekhar Suman's tongue-in-cheek comments drawing widespread attention online.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Agra Man Catches Wife With Boyfriend In Hotel Room

Although the remarks were made in a humorous context, they have renewed conversations around Aamir Khan's personal life following his marriage.

Aamir Khan Recently Married Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan recently married his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony held at his Bandra residence.

The wedding was attended by his former wives, Reena and Kiran Rao, along with their children, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao.

ALSO READ: Can Shaving Your Head Save You From Arranged Marriage? Watch Viral Video