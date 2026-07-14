Woman Shaves Her Head As Marriage Gets Fixed, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows woman shaving head to avoid arranged marriage.

Users doubt video's authenticity, claiming it's for online views.

Many suggest 'POV' trend fabricates stories for virality.

A viral video has triggered widespread discussion on social media after a young woman was seen shaving her head on camera. The text over the video claims that her mother had arranged her marriage and that she took the step to avoid it. The unusual claim has left many users questioning the authenticity of the video.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The video shows a young woman wearing a red printed suit. Half of her head has already been shaved clean, while the remaining long hair is tied in a ponytail. Another person is then seen using a razor to shave the rest of her hair.

The text displayed on the video reads, "Pov: my mom planned my marriage." The woman's appearance and the claim made through the text have drawn significant attention online.

Users Question The Claim

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users began expressing doubts about its authenticity. Many claimed it was simply an attempt to attract attention and make the reel go viral.

Several users pointed out that the 'POV' trend is often used on social media to attach fabricated stories to random videos so that viewers feel emotional or shocked and are more likely to watch and share them. Some also suggested that the woman may have shaved her head due to a personal reason or a vow, but added that the "marriage" angle was included only to gain more views.

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Social Media Reacts

The comment section was flooded with reactions. One user wrote, "Whether the marriage is called off or not, her family will definitely beat her."

Another user commented, "People these days don't even hesitate to defame their own mother for views. This is such fake drama."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthana.Menon (@keerthana.menonn)

A third user reacted jokingly, writing, "Oh my God, True Love."

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