Viral Video: Agra Man Catches Wife With Boyfriend In Hotel Room

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has gone viral on X, with a man alleging that he found his wife with her boyfriend inside a hotel room. The incident reportedly led to a dispute between the two sides, which was later taken to the police station.

The claims made in the video have not been independently verified.

ALSO READ: At 45, She Earned An IIT Degree With Her 21-Year-Old Son: Jigisha Tailor's Inspiring Success Story

Husband in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, catches wife with boyfriend in Hotel Arju Stay after she left their daughter at a friend's house



pic.twitter.com/5IYXPunySc — Wellness & Wonder (@DIYLifeHackslab) July 14, 2026

Husband Records Video Outside Hotel Room

According to the allegations, the husband reached the hotel along with several other people after learning about his wife's whereabouts. He then recorded a video from outside the hotel room where he claimed his wife was staying with her boyfriend.

The video has since been widely shared on X and other social media platforms, attracting significant public attention. However, the authenticity of the claims made in the video has not been independently confirmed.

Allegations Over Domestic Violence Case

The husband alleged that his wife had intentionally created disputes with him and filed a domestic violence case so that she could live with her boyfriend.

These allegations have been made solely by the husband, and no independent verification has been carried out regarding the claims.

ALSO READ: Google Drive Alert Exposes Obscene Videos Of Family Women, Kanpur Teen Under Arrest: What Google Actually Monitors

Matter Reaches Police, No Settlement Reached

Following the incident, the matter was taken to the police station, where both parties reportedly appeared.

However, according to the information available, no settlement could be reached between the two sides. No further details have been provided regarding the outcome of the dispute.

As of now, the allegations remain unverified, and there has been no independent confirmation of the claims made by the husband in the viral video.