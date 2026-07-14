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English NewsTrendingViral Video: Agra Man Catches Wife With Boyfriend In Hotel Room

Viral Video: Agra Man Catches Wife With Boyfriend In Hotel Room

A viral video from Agra shows a husband alleging he found his wife with her boyfriend in a hotel. The matter reached police, but the claims remain unverified.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:51 PM (IST)

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has gone viral on X, with a man alleging that he found his wife with her boyfriend inside a hotel room. The incident reportedly led to a dispute between the two sides, which was later taken to the police station. 

The claims made in the video have not been independently verified. 

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Husband Records Video Outside Hotel Room 

According to the allegations, the husband reached the hotel along with several other people after learning about his wife's whereabouts. He then recorded a video from outside the hotel room where he claimed his wife was staying with her boyfriend. 

The video has since been widely shared on X and other social media platforms, attracting significant public attention. However, the authenticity of the claims made in the video has not been independently confirmed. 

Allegations Over Domestic Violence Case 

The husband alleged that his wife had intentionally created disputes with him and filed a domestic violence case so that she could live with her boyfriend. 

These allegations have been made solely by the husband, and no independent verification has been carried out regarding the claims. 

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Matter Reaches Police, No Settlement Reached 

Following the incident, the matter was taken to the police station, where both parties reportedly appeared. 

However, according to the information available, no settlement could be reached between the two sides. No further details have been provided regarding the outcome of the dispute. 

As of now, the allegations remain unverified, and there has been no independent confirmation of the claims made by the husband in the viral video.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Trending News Viral News Agra Viral Video Man Catches Wife In Oyo Man Catches Wife In Hotel Room
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