Russian Couple's Empire State Building Proposal Ends In Arrest: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral post spotlighted couple's unauthorized Empire State Building proposal.

Russian couple illegally climbed, proposed atop Empire State Building.

Police arrested the pair, who face multiple felony charges.

A dramatic marriage proposal atop New York City's Empire State Building has returned to the spotlight after an Instagram post by Shuchi Suri describing the stunt as "the sexiest thing" he had seen went viral online.

The post referred to the now widely shared proposal by Russian nationals Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, who were later arrested and charged after climbing to the top of the iconic skyscraper without authorisation.

Shuchi Suri's Viral Post

Sharing his reaction to the proposal, Shuchi Suri wrote, "This is the sexiest thing I have seen in the longest time, and I have seen things that would make lesser men blush. Two beautiful animals climb the Empire State Building with nothing but nerve and hunger in their hands. No net. No permission. No fear. Higher than the law, higher than reason, higher than every ordinary love that ever played it safe."

🚨 BREAKING: 2 people have climbed the Empire State Building in New York to fly a flag. The flag reads “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” pic.twitter.com/YrIudqf9Lx — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 1, 2026

He continued, "And there, on the spine of the whole city, with the wind daring them to fall, he pulls her close and asks the only question that matters. That is not a stunt, my darlings. That is desire with a death wish. That is what wanting someone actually looks like when you strip away the cowardice."

Referring to the arrests, she concluded, "They were arrested on the way down. Good. Passion this indecent should always come with a record."

Proposal At 1,454 Feet

The incident took place on July 1, when 33-year-old Angela Nikolau and 32-year-old Ivan Beerkus, also known as Ivan Kuznetsov, climbed the Empire State Building's antenna to a height of 1,454 feet above street level.

Dressed in black and wearing masks, the pair unfurled a banner that read, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuchir Suri (@shuchirsuri)

Moments later, Beerkus proposed to Nikolau, who accepted. She later shared a photograph of her engagement ring on Instagram with the New York skyline in the background.

Arrested After Climbing Down

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the incident at around 12:00 local time.

"On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, approximately 1200 hours, two unknown individuals were observed on the antenna of the Empire State Building located 20 West 34 Street, within the confines of Midtown South Precinct. NYPD's Emergency Service Unit responded. Two individuals were taken into custody without incident. There are no reported injuries," the department said.

Authorities are investigating how the pair accessed the restricted section of the building. According to a source cited by the New York Post, they are believed to have breached a mesh gate between the 102nd and 103rd floors, with the upper level reserved for maintenance personnel.

Multiple Criminal Charges

Following their arrest, Nikolau and Beerkus were charged with felony burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct and possession of burglar's tools.

The couple reportedly spent their first night in custody in separate holding cells near lower Manhattan criminal court and were scheduled to appear before a judge the following morning.

Both are Russian nationals and are understood to reside in New Jersey.

Empire State Building Responds

An Empire State Building spokesperson said, "The unauthorised incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the New York Police Department. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests."