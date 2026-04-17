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HomeTrendingAfter ‘No Bindi, No Tilak’ Row, Peyush Bansal Faces Fresh Backlash Over Lenskart’s Pongal Ad

After ‘No Bindi, No Tilak’ Row, Peyush Bansal Faces Fresh Backlash Over Lenskart’s Pongal Ad

Peyush Bansal faces fresh backlash as Lenskart’s old Pongal ad resurfaces after the ‘no bindi, no tilak’ controversy. Social media reactions pour in.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Just when the controversy around Lenskart's grooming policy seemed to settle a bit, founder Peyush Bansal has found himself at the centre of another social media storm. This time, it's not about policy wording, but an old Pongal advertisement that has resurfaced.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Row Erupts: 'Hijab Allowed, Bindi Not' Policy, Check CEO's Take

'No Bindi, No Tilak Row Sparks Debate'

The issue first erupted after a document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide” went viral, suggesting restrictions on religious symbols such as bindi and tilak, while allowing items like turbans and hijabs. The document triggered widespread reactions, with many questioning the company’s stance.

Responding to the uproar, Bansal addressed the situation on social media, stating, "Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly," adding that the circulated document did not reflect the company’s current policies.

Old Pongal Ad Adds Fuel To The Fire

Even after the clarification, the conversation took a new turn. Social media users dug up a Lenskart Pongal advertisement from January 2025, originally shared on Instagram with the caption, “May your Pongal be full of good food, good vibes, and endless reels-worthy moments with #Lenskart!”

The ad quickly became a talking point after a user reposted it, questioning its portrayal of the festival.

"This is Lenskart Pongal ad of 2025. The models are celebrating it without Bindi and with weird costumes. Next is the image from Pinterest. The real celebration of Pongal. @peyushbansal who gave this idea to create such nonsense ad?"

The resurfaced clip has since intensified the backlash, with many linking it to the earlier grooming policy controversy.

ALSO READ: Ex-Banker And IIT Graduate Calls Out ‘Toxic’ Culture After Quitting Rs 17 LPA Job, Praises Groww, Zerodha

Social Media Reactions Turn Sharper 

Online reactions have been swift and strong, with users expressing dissatisfaction and calling out the brand’s representation of cultural elements.

One user wrote, "@peyushbansal bhai change your media and communication team. They really are screwing the world you so arduously build. They really don't look to be invested in your vision or they won't create such disasters. In all my life I have not seen tamils dress like this in Pongal."

Another comment read, "Dear PM @narendramodi @BJP4India you conducted a operation sindhur on Islamists who removed sindhur of Hindu women. what about indian entrepreneurs , who are eliminating the bindi, and traditions of Hindu women. looks like, we need a operation sindhur -2 for internal wokes."

A third user added, "How is this @Lenskart_com ad about #pongal in any way? Pongal is a HINDU festival celebrating bounty of the harvest, why show such fugly malnourished weird looking models doing weird stuff? @peyushbansal more proof that #AntiHinduLenskart is a reality."

Despite Bansal’s clarification, the resurfacing of the Pongal ad has kept the controversy alive, with debates now extending beyond policy language to cultural representation in advertising.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Trending News Peyush Bansal Lenskart
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