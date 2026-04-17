After ‘No Bindi, No Tilak’ Row, Peyush Bansal Faces Fresh Backlash Over Lenskart’s Pongal Ad

Just when the controversy around Lenskart's grooming policy seemed to settle a bit, founder Peyush Bansal has found himself at the centre of another social media storm. This time, it's not about policy wording, but an old Pongal advertisement that has resurfaced.

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'No Bindi, No Tilak Row Sparks Debate'

The issue first erupted after a document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide” went viral, suggesting restrictions on religious symbols such as bindi and tilak, while allowing items like turbans and hijabs. The document triggered widespread reactions, with many questioning the company’s stance.

Responding to the uproar, Bansal addressed the situation on social media, stating, "Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly," adding that the circulated document did not reflect the company’s current policies.

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.



I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.



Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

Old Pongal Ad Adds Fuel To The Fire

Even after the clarification, the conversation took a new turn. Social media users dug up a Lenskart Pongal advertisement from January 2025, originally shared on Instagram with the caption, “May your Pongal be full of good food, good vibes, and endless reels-worthy moments with #Lenskart!”

The ad quickly became a talking point after a user reposted it, questioning its portrayal of the festival.

This is Lenskart Pongal ad of 2025.



The models are celebrating it without Bindi and with weird costumes.



Next is the image from Pinterest. The real celebration of Pongal. @peyushbansal who gave this idea to create such nonsense ad? pic.twitter.com/vWq1t9wn1i — Prapti Buch (@i_m_prapti) April 16, 2026

"This is Lenskart Pongal ad of 2025. The models are celebrating it without Bindi and with weird costumes. Next is the image from Pinterest. The real celebration of Pongal. @peyushbansal who gave this idea to create such nonsense ad?"

The resurfaced clip has since intensified the backlash, with many linking it to the earlier grooming policy controversy.

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Social Media Reactions Turn Sharper

Online reactions have been swift and strong, with users expressing dissatisfaction and calling out the brand’s representation of cultural elements.

One user wrote, "@peyushbansal bhai change your media and communication team. They really are screwing the world you so arduously build. They really don't look to be invested in your vision or they won't create such disasters. In all my life I have not seen tamils dress like this in Pongal."

Another comment read, "Dear PM @narendramodi @BJP4India you conducted a operation sindhur on Islamists who removed sindhur of Hindu women. what about indian entrepreneurs , who are eliminating the bindi, and traditions of Hindu women. looks like, we need a operation sindhur -2 for internal wokes."

A third user added, "How is this @Lenskart_com ad about #pongal in any way? Pongal is a HINDU festival celebrating bounty of the harvest, why show such fugly malnourished weird looking models doing weird stuff? @peyushbansal more proof that #AntiHinduLenskart is a reality."

Despite Bansal’s clarification, the resurfacing of the Pongal ad has kept the controversy alive, with debates now extending beyond policy language to cultural representation in advertising.