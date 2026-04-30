The export duty on diesel is Rs 23 per litre, and on ATF is Rs 33 per litre. Petrol exports remain duty-free.
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Centre Revises Diesel, ATF Export Duties From May 1. Check New Prices
Centre revises export duty on diesel to Rs 23/litre and ATF to Rs 33/litre for the next fortnight from May 1, while petrol remains duty-free. Domestic excise duty on fuels stays unchanged.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the new export duties on diesel and ATF from May 1st?
Why were export duties on petroleum products introduced?
Export levies were introduced to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports, especially during the West Asia crisis.
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