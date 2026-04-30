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HomeBusinessCentre Revises Diesel, ATF Export Duties From May 1. Check New Prices

Centre Revises Diesel, ATF Export Duties From May 1. Check New Prices

Centre revises export duty on diesel to Rs 23/litre and ATF to Rs 33/litre for the next fortnight from May 1, while petrol remains duty-free. Domestic excise duty on fuels stays unchanged.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:57 PM (IST)

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, while keeping petrol export duty unchanged at nil, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.

The export duty on diesel has been fixed at Rs 23 per litre, comprising a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 23 per litre with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC). ATF exports will attract a levy of Rs 33 per litre (SAED only), while petrol exports will continue to remain duty-free, according to the statement by PIB.

The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

Export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced from March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis, the government said.

The rates are reviewed every fortnight and are linked to average international prices of crude oil and refined products during the review period. The previous revision came into effect on April 11.

The government also clarified that there is no change in excise duty on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new export duties on diesel and ATF from May 1st?

The export duty on diesel is Rs 23 per litre, and on ATF is Rs 33 per litre. Petrol exports remain duty-free.

Why were export duties on petroleum products introduced?

Export levies were introduced to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports, especially during the West Asia crisis.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Government Petrol Export Duty On Diesel Export Duty On ATF
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