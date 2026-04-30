Centre Revises Diesel, ATF Export Duties From May 1. Check New Prices

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, while keeping petrol export duty unchanged at nil, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.

The export duty on diesel has been fixed at Rs 23 per litre, comprising a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 23 per litre with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC). ATF exports will attract a levy of Rs 33 per litre (SAED only), while petrol exports will continue to remain duty-free, according to the statement by PIB.

The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

Export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced from March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis, the government said.

The rates are reviewed every fortnight and are linked to average international prices of crude oil and refined products during the review period. The previous revision came into effect on April 11.

The government also clarified that there is no change in excise duty on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption.