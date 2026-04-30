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HomeNewsWorldIran War: Khamenei Pledges New Strait Of Hormuz 'Management'

Iran War: Khamenei Pledges New Strait Of Hormuz 'Management'

Iran's supreme leader issued a statement implying that Tehran wanted to keep its nuclear program and perhaps impose tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Crude prices remain volatile. DW has more.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei declared a future Persian Gulf without United States.
  • He stated Iran will safeguard nuclear and missile technologies.

 

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a statement on state television, read aloud by a presenter, on the date when Iran celebrates Persian Gulf National Day.

"Today, two months after the largest military deployment and aggression by the world's bullies in the region, and the United States' disgraceful defeat in its plans, a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," Khamenei said.

He said that the future of the Persian Gulf region would be "one without the United States," saying that "outsiders" who come with greedy intentions had no place there "except at the bottom of its waters."

The statement from the comparatively new ayatollah, who took up the role following his father's death in US and Israeli airstrikes, appeared to again indicate Iran's intentions both to maintain a nuclear program and to impose some kind of new system, such as tolls, for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that Iranians viewed technological capacities including nuclear and missile technologies "as national assets and will safeguard them just as they defend their land, sea and air borders."

Khamenei also said that Iran would "ensure the security" of the Persian Gulf and "eliminate the misuse of the waterway by hostile enemies."

"New legal frameworks and management of the Strait of Hormuz will bring comfort and progress to all nations of the region, and its economic benefits will bring joy to the people," he said, "even if the disbelievers oppose it."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei state regarding the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz?

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei stated that a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf, one without the United States, and that outsiders with greedy intentions have no place there.

What is Iran's stance on its nuclear and missile technologies?

Iran views technological capacities, including nuclear and missile technologies, as national assets and will safeguard them. They will also ensure the security of the Persian Gulf.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Crude Oil Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Khamenei Iran War
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