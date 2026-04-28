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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesViral Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Back With Husband; Video Shows Him Applying Sindoor

Viral Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Back With Husband; Video Shows Him Applying Sindoor

Viral Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit has reunited with her husband, weeks after her name was linked to a mystery man called Saifi.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chandrika Dixit publicly reconciled with husband Yugam Gera after infidelity accusations.
  • A new video shows Yugam applying sindoor to Dixit, confirming reconciliation.
  • Viewers had mixed reactions, questioning the relationship and previous controversies.
  • Dixit previously alleged infidelity and discussed receiving a ₹50 lakh offer.

Chandrika Dixit reconciled with her husband, Yugam Gera, earlier this month, days after she publicly accused him of infidelity. Dixit later revealed that the couple had patched things up shortly after their brief separation. However, she chose not to share about it online at the time, admitting she regretted making their argument public in the first place.

Now, she has shared a new video showing Yugam applying sindoor, hinting that the couple is back together.

Chandrika Dixit’s Viral Video

The now-viral video opens to show Dixit attempting to apply sindoor herself. Her husband then stops her and applies it to her maang instead. In the video, he also kisses her on the forehead and presents her with what appears to be a bracelet as a gift. The clip ends with Dixit hugging him.

ALSO READ| ‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman,’ Claims Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

While many viewers reacted with heart emojis and supportive messages, others questioned the situation involving a man they referred to as the “mystery man.”

One user commented, “Wo mystery man kahan gaya?”

Another wrote, “Dramebaaz.”

A third person added, “Inka kya scene hai, ab tak samajh nahi aaya.”

A fourth comment read, “Same same but different.”

Some users even urged others to unfollow her account.

ALSO READ| Prakash Raj Reacts To Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’ Video

Earlier, Chandrika Dixit appeared on a podcast hosted by Siddharth Kannan along with a man identified as Saifi. During the conversation, she claimed that she once received an offer of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in exchange for spending time with him.

According to Dixit, the offer was made through an email.

“I can show the screenshot. He said the place would be his resort, but the terms would be mine. He offered ₹50 lakh and asked me to decide the rest,” she alleged.

She further claimed that she had received similar proposals from some directors and producers as well, and was once invited to travel to Dubai.

Allegations Against Yugam Gera

On the same podcast, Dixit also spoke about her troubled relationship with her husband, alleging that he had admitted to being involved with two other women.

She said that Yugam himself had told her about these relationships.

“He was my love. I won’t say he was my love… I was the first girl in his life. I was the one who held his hand, the one who sat behind him on his bike. I was the person he shared everything with. But now, suddenly, he is sharing those things with someone else,” she said.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Chandrika Dixit and Yugam Gera reconcile?

Yes, Chandrika Dixit and Yugam Gera reconciled earlier this month. They patched things up shortly after a brief separation.

What happened in Chandrika Dixit's recent viral video?

The video shows Yugam Gera applying sindoor to Chandrika Dixit's maang, kissing her forehead, and giving her a bracelet. Dixit ends the clip by hugging him.

What allegations did Chandrika Dixit make against her husband?

Dixit alleged that Yugam Gera admitted to being involved with two other women. She stated he shared intimate details with them that were once shared only with her.

Did Chandrika Dixit receive any unusual offers?

Yes, Chandrika Dixit claimed on a podcast that a businessman offered her ₹50 lakh via email to spend time with him at his resort.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Chandrika Dixit Vada Pav Girl
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